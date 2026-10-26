EQS-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary key results for the first nine months of 2026 and revision of revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary key results for the first nine months of 2026 and revision of revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year



26-Oct-2026 / 19:06 CET/CEST

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EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary key results for the first nine months of 2026 and revision of revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year

Arbon, 26. October 2026 The EDAG Group, one of the largest independent engineering service providers with experts in Mobility, Defence, Industry and Public Solutions, generated revenue of EUR 498.7 million in the first nine months (previous year: EUR 547.2 million), based on preliminary, unaudited figures. Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 4.7 million (previous year: EUR -4.5 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 0.9 percent (previous year: -0.8 percent).

The decline in revenue is primarily attributable to continued restraint among automotive customers, reflecting, among other factors, their ongoing restructuring and transformation measures. The industrial sector also remains cautious. Lower project call-offs and increased insourcing of development activities by customers are currently weighing on demand for automotive engineering services. A full recovery of the revenue shortfall in the final quarter is no longer expected.

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In this environment, protecting earnings takes priority over revenue growth for the EDAG Group.

Against this backdrop, Group Management is revising its revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year: Revenue is now expected to decline by up to around 10 percent, compared with the previously expected decline of up to around 5 percent. The EBIT margin guidance of up to around 3 percent remains unchanged.

The full financial report for the third quarter of 2026 will be published on 5 November 2026.

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Investor Relations

Christian Schütze

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 611- 7375 360

Mobile: +49 (0) 175- 8020 226

Email: ir@edag-group.ag

www.ir.edag.com