DAX 25.411 +0,9%ESt50 6.116 +0,8%MSCI World 4.875 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto 10,47 -2,6%Nas 26.223 +1,0%Bitcoin 71.691 +0,7%Euro 1,1190 -0,2%Öl 115,9 -0,7%Gold 4.020 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary key results for the first nine months of 2026 and revision of revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
EDAG Engineering Group AG
2.84 EUR 0.03 EUR 1.07 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary key results for the first nine months of 2026 and revision of revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year

26-Oct-2026 / 19:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary key results for the first nine months of 2026 and revision of revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year

 

Arbon, 26. October 2026 The EDAG Group, one of the largest independent engineering service providers with experts in Mobility, Defence, Industry and Public Solutions, generated revenue of EUR 498.7 million in the first nine months (previous year: EUR 547.2 million), based on preliminary, unaudited figures. Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 4.7 million (previous year: EUR -4.5 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 0.9 percent (previous year: -0.8 percent).

The decline in revenue is primarily attributable to continued restraint among automotive customers, reflecting, among other factors, their ongoing restructuring and transformation measures. The industrial sector also remains cautious. Lower project call-offs and increased insourcing of development activities by customers are currently weighing on demand for automotive engineering services. A full recovery of the revenue shortfall in the final quarter is no longer expected.

Werbung

In this environment, protecting earnings takes priority over revenue growth for the EDAG Group.

Against this backdrop, Group Management is revising its revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year: Revenue is now expected to decline by up to around 10 percent, compared with the previously expected decline of up to around 5 percent. The EBIT margin guidance of up to around 3 percent remains unchanged. 

The full financial report for the third quarter of 2026 will be published on 5 November 2026.

Werbung

 

Investor Relations

Christian Schütze  
Head of Investor Relations     
Phone: +49 (0) 611- 7375 360  
Mobile: +49 (0) 175- 8020 226
Email:   ir@edag-group.ag
www.ir.edag.com



End of Inside Information

26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 54433-0
E-mail: ir@edag-group.ag
Internet: ir.edag.com
ISIN: CH0303692047
WKN: A143NB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900LQ2ZJ7F5Z4KN18
EQS News ID: 2422540

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2422540  26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle EDAG Engineering Group Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
Werbung

EDAG Engineering Group Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für EDAG Engineering Group nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
29.08.19 EDAG Engineering Group Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.