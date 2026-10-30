EQS-Adhoc: edding Aktiengesellschaft: edding AG sells Collaboration @ Work business unit to Callista Asset Management 38 GmbH
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EQS-Ad-hoc: edding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
Werbung
edding AG today signed an agreement for the disposal of its Collaboration @ Work business unit to Callista Asset Management 38 GmbH by way of a share deal, following the approval of both the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.
The agreed purchase price amounts to EUR 1.00. As part of the transaction, edding AG will provide additional payments in the form of a vendor loan and a restructuring contribution, as well as compensation for the assumption of certain liabilities of the Collaboration @ Work business unit.
edding AG is currently assessing the impact of the transaction on its guidance for the current financial year and expects to provide an update by the end of November.
Werbung
With the divestment of Collaboration @ Work, edding AG concludes the review of strategic options to optimize its brand portfolio that was announced on 31 March 2026 and will sharpen its focus on its profitable core businesses going forward. The Management Board expects the transaction to contribute to an improvement in earnings quality and to a sustainable increase in corporate value and, consequently, shareholder value over the medium to long term.
About the edding Group:
About Callista Private Equity:
Callista Private Equity GmbH, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is an owner-managed private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and development of mid-sized companies with operational improvement potential. Its investment focus is on businesses and business units that are carved out of existing corporate structures, as well as companies facing restructuring or operational optimization challenges. Callista supports its portfolio companies through operational expertise and targeted initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, profitability and competitiveness, with the objective of fostering sustainable business development and long-term value creation.
Werbung
Ahrensburg, 30 October 2026
Contact:
edding Aktiengesellschaft
Mrs Hadewych Vermunt (CFO)
Tel.: +49 (0)4102 808 200
Fax.: +49 (0)4102 808 204
E-Mail: investor@edding.de
End of Inside Information
30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|edding Aktiengesellschaft
|Bookkoppel 7
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)4102 8080
|E-mail:
|info@edding.de
|Internet:
|www.edding.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005647937, DE0005647903
|WKN:
|564793, 564790
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Hamburg
|LEI Code:
|529900UERRP8638PQC59
|EQS News ID:
|2425866
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2425866 30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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