EQS-Adhoc: edding Aktiengesellschaft: edding AG sells Collaboration @ Work business unit to Callista Asset Management 38 GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: edding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units

edding Aktiengesellschaft: edding AG sells Collaboration @ Work business unit to Callista Asset Management 38 GmbH



30-Oct-2026 / 16:53 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





edding AG today signed an agreement for the disposal of its Collaboration @ Work business unit to Callista Asset Management 38 GmbH by way of a share deal, following the approval of both the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.

The agreed purchase price amounts to EUR 1.00. As part of the transaction, edding AG will provide additional payments in the form of a vendor loan and a restructuring contribution, as well as compensation for the assumption of certain liabilities of the Collaboration @ Work business unit.

edding AG is currently assessing the impact of the transaction on its guidance for the current financial year and expects to provide an update by the end of November.

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With the divestment of Collaboration @ Work, edding AG concludes the review of strategic options to optimize its brand portfolio that was announced on 31 March 2026 and will sharpen its focus on its profitable core businesses going forward. The Management Board expects the transaction to contribute to an improvement in earnings quality and to a sustainable increase in corporate value and, consequently, shareholder value over the medium to long term.

About the edding Group:

The edding Group is an internationally active family-owned company headquartered in Ahrensburg near Hamburg. Since its founding in 1960, it has stood for quality, expressiveness, and responsible action. All business activities follow the profit-for principle: economic success is not an end in itself but the foundation for ecological and social engagement. In 2025, the Group achieved a turnover of EUR 144.9 million with 663 employees.

About Callista Private Equity:

Callista Private Equity GmbH, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is an owner-managed private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and development of mid-sized companies with operational improvement potential. Its investment focus is on businesses and business units that are carved out of existing corporate structures, as well as companies facing restructuring or operational optimization challenges. Callista supports its portfolio companies through operational expertise and targeted initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, profitability and competitiveness, with the objective of fostering sustainable business development and long-term value creation.

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Ahrensburg, 30 October 2026

edding Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

Contact:edding AktiengesellschaftMrs Hadewych Vermunt (CFO)Tel.: +49 (0)4102 808 200Fax.: +49 (0)4102 808 204E-Mail: investor@edding.de