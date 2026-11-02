EQS-Adhoc: Enapter AG resolves on a cash capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders; backstop commitment from a strategic investor of up to EUR 12 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase/Other

Enapter AG resolves on a cash capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders; backstop commitment from a strategic investor of up to EUR 12 million



02-Nov-2026 / 15:09 CET/CEST

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Enapter AG resolves on a cash capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders; backstop commitment from a strategic investor of up to EUR 12 million

Werbung

Feldkirchen, 2 November 2026. The Management Board of Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, on the capital increase announced in the inside information of 5 August 2026. Making use of the Authorised Capital 2025, up to 13,017,479 new no-par value bearer shares, each representing a pro rata amount of EUR 1.00 of the share capital and carrying full dividend rights from 1 January 2026 (the “New Shares”), are to be issued against cash contributions at a subscription price of EUR 1.00 per New Share.

The New Shares will be offered to shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights through mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, Gräfelfing. The subscription period begins on 4 November 2026 and ends on 18 November 2026. The subscription ratio is 2:1, i.e. two existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one New Share. Shareholders will have the opportunity to subscribe for additional shares (over-subscription).

New Shares not subscribed for in the subscription offer may be freely placed by the Company. If fully placed, the gross proceeds will amount to EUR 13,017,479.00.

Werbung

The Company has entered into a backstop agreement with RS Energy Technology Limited, Hong Kong, a company of the Runshihua Group (the “Strategic Investor”), under which the Strategic Investor has undertaken to subscribe, at the subscription price, for New Shares that are not placed in the subscription offer, including the over-subscription offer, up to an amount of EUR 12 million, but not exceeding a share of 25% minus one share of the share capital after completion of the capital increase.

The net proceeds of the issue will be used to a substantial extent to repay existing liabilities and otherwise to finance working capital.

Admission of the New Shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) will be applied for. For the public offering, the Company will prepare an information document pursuant to Annex IX of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and publish it on its website at https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/. No shares will be offered in the United States of America, Canada or Japan.

Published by



Dr. Jürgen Laakmann

Management Board