EQS-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: BaFin initiates an examination of financial reporting for cause
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Other
Werbung
BaFin initiates an examination of financial reporting for cause
Bremen, 26 November 2026 – The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) today informed Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”) that it has initiated an examination of the company’s financial reporting for cause. The examination covers the consolidated financial statements and the associated Group management report as at 31 December 2025, as well as the condensed consolidated financial statements and the associated interim management report as at 30 June 2026.
The examination concerns whether the (condensed) Group management reporting took account of all information actually available and whether deferred tax assets recognised in respect of tax loss carryforwards meet the requirements for probable utilisation. The examination relates to project delays disclosed by the company in connection with the forecast adjustment announced on 13 August 2026.
The initiation of the examination does not mean that the company’s financial reporting is incorrect or that errors in its financial reporting are likely to be identified. Energiekontor seeks prompt clarification of these matters and will cooperate constructively with BaFin to this end. The Management Board believes that the financial reporting has complied with the statutory requirements.
Werbung
Contact
Julia Pschribülla
Energiekontor AG
Phone: +49 (0)421 3304-0
End of Inside Information
26-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Werbung
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|04 21/33 04-126
|Fax:
|04 21/33 04-4 44
|E-mail:
|ir@energiekontor.de
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005313506
|WKN:
|531350
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900MCVP6QF0PTPQ72
|EQS News ID:
|2442918
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2442918 26-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Energiekontor
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Energiekontor
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen