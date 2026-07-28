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EQS-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor adjusts earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor adjusts earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year

13-Aug-2026 / 18:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Energiekontor adjusts earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year

Bremen, 13 August 2026 – The Management Board of Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”) is adjusting its earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year. Instead of consolidated EBT in a range of 40 to 60 million euros as previously forecast, the Management Board now expects consolidated EBT in a range of five to ten million euros. The reason for this adjustment to the guidance at short notice is the significantly later grid connection dates for several Scottish wind park projects and the resulting impact on earnings-relevant project sales previously planned for the 2026 financial year.

Contrary to the earnings guidance confirmed in the 2026 half-year financial report, new developments regarding the grid connection dates of several Scottish wind park projects have emerged following its publication. As a result of the now significantly later grid connection dates, it can no longer be assumed from today's perspective that the originally planned earnings contributions from the planned project sales can be realised in the 2026 financial year. Whether any earnings contributions can still be generated to a lesser extent is not yet foreseeable at the present time. Currently, it appears more likely that the earnings contributions will be deferred to the next financial year.

Accordingly, the grid connection dates previously scheduled for 2029 for three Scottish wind park projects have been postponed to 2031. The reason for this is ongoing legal proceedings against the approval granted to the grid operator (Scottish Power Transmission) for the construction of an overhead transmission line required for the grid connection, to which projects with a total capacity of approximately 1.4 gigawatts are to be connected. Due to the ongoing proceedings, the necessary work on the grid infrastructure cannot be continued as planned until the final resolution of the legal proceedings. According to the grid operator, a final court decision is expected in the first half of 2027. Two of the three projects affected by the delay were a key part of the earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year and are currently in the sales process.

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The outstanding grid connection offers for the wider UK project pipeline as part of the ongoing NESO grid reform are still expected by mid-September 2026. Energiekontor expects the revised grid connection dates for the three Scottish wind park projects to be confirmed in these offers.

The composition of consolidated EBT corresponds to the presentation on page 53 of Energiekontor AG’s 2025 annual report. The report is available on the company’s website.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126
Email: ir@energiekontor.com

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Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5
28359 Bremen
Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421 3304-0
Fax: +49 (0)421 3304-444
Email: info@energiekontor.de
Web: www.energiekontor.de



End of Inside Information

13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900MCVP6QF0PTPQ72
EQS News ID: 2382816

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2382816  13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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