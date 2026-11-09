DAX 26.206 +1,5%ESt50 6.282 +1,8%MSCI World 4.740 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto 9,78 -2,2%Nas 25.142 +2,3%Bitcoin 66.648 -0,7%Euro 1,1199 +0,5%Öl 94,1 -4,3%Gold 4.117 +1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-Adhoc: Ernst Russ AG: Upward revision of the forecast for the financial year 2026

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Ernst Russ AG
8.78 EUR -0.06 EUR -0.68 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Ernst Russ AG: Upward revision of the forecast for the financial year 2026

09-Nov-2026 / 14:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Hamburg, 9 November 2026: The Executive Board of Ernst Russ AG (ISIN DE000A161077) today raised its previous forecast for the full year 2026. The expected revenues are now within a range between EUR 159 and 164 million (previously: between EUR 150 and 160 million). The forecasted operating result (EBIT) is now in a range between EUR 63 and 70 million (previously: range between EUR 55 and 65 million).

The upward revision of the forecast results primarily from the development of the US Dollar exchange rate against the euro. As the Ernst Russ Group generates the majority of its revenue in US dollars, the appreciation of the US dollar has a positive effect on the revenue and operating result reported in euros. For the remainder of the financial year, the Executive Board now assumes an average exchange rate of 1.12 USD/EUR (previously: 1.18 USD/EUR). The revised forecast is further based predominantly already concluded charter agreements, the positive business performance in the financial year 2026, a utilisation of the Ernst Russ Group's fleet in line with planning of approximately 97% and an otherwise unchanged economic environment.

The business figures for the first nine months of 2026 will be published on 12 November 2026.

Werbung

Contact:

Ernst Russ AG
Anika Hillmer
Investor Relations
Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 211
E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de


End of Inside Information

09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 88881-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 88881-499
E-mail: ir@ernst-russ.de
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de
ISIN: DE000A161077
WKN: A16107
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76
EQS News ID: 2430956

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
Werbung

2430956  09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Ernst Russ Aktie News

Werbung

Ernst Russ Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ernst Russ nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.