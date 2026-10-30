EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Statement by the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG, October 30, 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Other
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The Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG has carefully reviewed the letter from BASF SE dated October 22, 2026, expressing its interest in making a voluntary public takeover offer. Based on the information available, the Executive Board has decided not to enter into negotiations with BASF SE. The Executive Board remains focused on its strategic direction and further development of Evonik as an independent company.
At the same time, the Executive Board has expressed its willingness to engage in a purely informational and confidential exchange with BASF SE in order to explain Evonik Industries AG’s position and to give BASF SE the opportunity to outline its rationale and the key considerations underlying its interest.
Contact / Person making the notification:
Christoph Finke
Head of Investor Relations
+49 174 99 31 647
christoph.finke@evonik.com
End of Inside Information
30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Opernplatz 1
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 177-01
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 177-3475
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@evonik.com
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000EVNK013
|WKN:
|EVNK01
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34
|EQS News ID:
|2425066
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2425066 30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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