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EQS-Adhoc: FamiCord AG publishes preliminary figures for 2025 and outlook for 2026

15.04.26 14:10 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: FamiCord AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Full year
FamiCord AG publishes preliminary figures for 2025 and outlook for 2026

15-Apr-2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FamiCord AG publishes preliminary figures for 2025 and outlook for 2026

Leipzig, 15 April 2026 – FamiCord AG closed the year 2025 with an overall consistently solid operational development and continued its path of increasing efficiency. This is the conclusion reached by the Management Board on the basis of the preliminary business figures available today. On the basis of these preliminary figures, revenue amounted to EUR 88.2 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to EUR 10.5 million. In comparison to the official outlook for the full-year 2025, revenues are thus in the middle of the bandwidth of EUR 85 million and EUR 95 million, while EBITDA is slightly above the bandwidth of EUR 8.7 million and EUR 10.3 million.

In addition to the overall underlying trend of continuously low birth rates throughout the main markets in Europe, the business development in the first quarter of 2026 shows increased pressure and subdued performance in new customer business. The continuation of the war in Ukraine is noticeably reflected in increasing uncertainty among potential customers and correspondingly continues to act as a burdening factor on the Company's business performance. Furthermore, the political changes observed since the US elections have led to significant macroeconomic uncertainties and a tendency towards an increase in global political crises, which has further deteriorated overall consumer sentiment. For the 2026 financial year, the war in Iran has also emerged as a significant new uncertainty factor. It is currently not yet possible to estimate the extent to which the resulting rising energy prices in Europe will lead to further reluctance among consumers regarding their willingness to spend, which is likely to have a dampening effect on demand for the Group’s services. Against the background of this development as well as further external factors, it is to be expected that consumer reluctance will tend to increase.

The Management Board assesses the economic environment in Europe with increasing caution. Under current planning assumptions, it expects revenues for the full-year 2026 in a range of EUR 80 to 90 million and an EBITDA in the range of EUR 9.0 to 11.0 million. This forecast also assumes largely stable exchange rates of the euro against the Polish zloty and the other currencies (HUF, RON, TRY, GBP). Any effects from potential acquisitions and associated transaction costs are not taken into account in this forecast.

Notifying Person: Jakub Baran (CEO)

--- End of inside information according to Art. 17 MAR ---



End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:

The Company will publish its annual report for the year 2025 as planned on 30 April 2026.

Contact: 
FamiCord AG
Ingo Middelmenne
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0174) 9091190
Email: ingo.middelmenne@famicord.com  

Company profile

FamiCord (formerly Vita 34) was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and today is by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As the first private umbilical cord blood bank in Europe and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered the collection, logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service provider for cryopreservation. The donor's own cells are either applicable directly as a medicine or constitute as a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapor of liquid nitrogen. Customers from about 50 countries have already provided for the health of their families with far over one million units of stored biological material at FamiCord. Furthermore, the Company is active in the area of Cell and Gene CDMO.

 

15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FamiCord AG
Perlickstr. 5
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49(0341)48792-40
Fax: +49(0341)48792-39
E-mail: ir@famicord.com
Internet: www.famicord.com
ISIN: DE000A0BL849
WKN: A0BL84
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2309006

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2309006  15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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