EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Change on the Supervisory Board
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EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
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Berlin, November 3, 2026 – Michael Gerosa, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG, will be leaving the TE Connectivity Group and, as a result, has resigned today from his positions as a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The plan is to have Marcus Resch, who currently holds a position at TE Connectivity Solutions GmbH (Schaffhausen, Schweiz – TESOG) as Sr Director Integration, appointed by the court as a new member of the Supervisory Board and to propose him to the board for election as the new Chairman. At the company’s Annual General Meeting on April 7, 2027, Marcus Resch is to be confirmed as a member of the Supervisory Board through election.
Contact:
First Sensor AG
Investor Relations
ir@first-sensor.com
End of Inside Information
03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27
|EQS News ID:
|2427676
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2427676 03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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