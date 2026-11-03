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EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Change on the Supervisory Board

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EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
First Sensor AG: Change on the Supervisory Board

03-Nov-2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Berlin, November 3, 2026 – Michael Gerosa, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG, will be leaving the TE Connectivity Group and, as a result, has resigned today from his positions as a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The plan is to have Marcus Resch, who currently holds a position at TE Connectivity Solutions GmbH (Schaffhausen, Schweiz – TESOG) as Sr Director Integration, appointed by the court as a new member of the Supervisory Board and to propose him to the board for election as the new Chairman. At the company’s Annual General Meeting on April 7, 2027, Marcus Resch is to be confirmed as a member of the Supervisory Board through election.

 


Contact:
First Sensor AG
Investor Relations
ir@first-sensor.com


End of Inside Information

03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
Fax: +49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
E-mail: ir@first-sensor.com
Internet: www.first-sensor.com
ISIN: DE0007201907
WKN: 720190
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27
EQS News ID: 2427676

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2427676  03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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