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EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO approves share buyback program of up to 100 m EUR

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EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
flatexDEGIRO approves share buyback program of up to 100 m EUR

15-Oct-2026 / 08:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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flatexDEGIRO approves share buyback program of up to 100 m EUR

In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO SE ("flatexDEGIRO" or the "Company") decided to apply for approval of a share buyback program with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) in order to make use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024. According to section 77, 78 CRR, the implementation of the share buyback program is subject to the approval to be granted by Bafin.

The Company intends to launch a share buyback program with a volume of up to 100 million EUR once Bafin approval has been granted. The Management Board will keep the capital market up to date.

Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO SE
Omiturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18
D-60312 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com


End of Inside Information

15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900IRBZTADXJB6757
EQS News ID: 2416190

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2416190  15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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