EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO approves share buyback program of up to 100 m EUR
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EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
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flatexDEGIRO approves share buyback program of up to 100 m EUR
In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO SE ("flatexDEGIRO" or the "Company") decided to apply for approval of a share buyback program with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) in order to make use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024. According to section 77, 78 CRR, the implementation of the share buyback program is subject to the approval to be granted by Bafin.
The Company intends to launch a share buyback program with a volume of up to 100 million EUR once Bafin approval has been granted. The Management Board will keep the capital market up to date.
Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO SE
Omiturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18
D-60312 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
End of Inside Information
15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO SE
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900IRBZTADXJB6757
|EQS News ID:
|2416190
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2416190 15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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