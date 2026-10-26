DAX 25.487 +1,2%ESt50 6.127 +1,0%MSCI World 4.875 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto 10,64 -1,0%Nas 26.284 +1,3%Bitcoin 71.666 +0,6%Euro 1,1184 -0,2%Öl 115,2 -1,3%Gold 4.023 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-Adhoc: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary Figures 3Q 2026

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Fraport AG
61.60 EUR 0.10 EUR 0.16 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary Figures 3Q 2026

26-Oct-2026 / 15:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Based on the preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2026, Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide's Group EBITDA of approximately EUR 595 million exceeds the current analyst consensus of approximately EUR 574 million by nearly 4%. On an EBIT basis, the positive variance amounts to almost 5% (approximately EUR 407 million compared with the analyst consensus of approximately EUR 389 million). The deviation is primarily attributable to a one-off effect resulting from the sale of the company's stake in Medical Airport Service GmbH (MAS), which had a positive impact of approximately EUR 24 million on the operating results.

Fraport AG held a 50% equity interest in MAS, an equity-accounted company providing services in the fields of occupational medicine, occupational safety, and corporate health management.

Excluding the one-off effect from the sale of MAS, Fraport maintains its financial guidance for the 2026 fiscal year.

Werbung

The final financial results for the third quarter of 2026 will be published on November 4, 2026 at 07:00 am CET.

Frankfurt Main, October 26, 2026

Information regarding forward looking statements:

This ad hoc announcement contains forward looking statements related to the business, financial performance, and results of Fraport Group. These statements are based on assumptions and projections, which are based on currently available information and estimates. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual performance, therefore, may differ materially from what has been expected.

Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Fraport does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Werbung

Information regarding financial key figures:

Information regarding the calculation of financial key figures can be found in the 2025 Fraport Annual Report. The Annual Report can be found under https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications events.html
 

Contact:

Florian Fuchs, Head of Finance and Investor Relations, Phone +49 (0)69 690 74844, Telefax: +49 (0)69 690 74843, E-Mail: f.fuchs@fraport.de

 



End of Inside Information

26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 6 90-7 48 44
Fax: +49 (0)69 6 90-7 48 43
E-mail: investor.relations@fraport.de
Internet: www.fraport.com
ISIN: DE0005773303
WKN: 577330
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 5299001ERX0K10IZUL40
EQS News ID: 2422296

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2422296  26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Fraport Aktie News

Werbung

Fraport Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fraport nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
15.10.26 Fraport Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.10.26 Fraport Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.10.26 Fraport Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.10.26 Fraport Underweight Barclays Capital
30.09.26 Fraport Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.