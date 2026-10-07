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EQS-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Change in CEO – Shervin J. Korangy Succeeds Helen Giza

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Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
37.36 EUR -3.14 EUR -7.75 %
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Change in CEO – Shervin J. Korangy Succeeds Helen Giza

07-Oct-2026 / 16:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Bad Homburg, (October 7, 2026) – The Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG unanimously resolved today to appoint Shervin J. Korangy as Chairman of the Management Board effective October 12, 2026. Shervin J. Korangy has resigned from his position as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board. Helen Giza, the long-serving Chairwoman of the Management Board, will leave the Company with effect from the end of October 11, 2026. The Supervisory Board thanks Helen Giza for her service to the Company.
Contact:
Dr. Dominik K. Heger
Executive Vice President
Global Head of Investor Relations, Market & Competition, Sustainability
& Head of Investor Relations

Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kroener-Strasse 1, 61352 Bad Homburg v.d. Hoehe, Germany
P +49 6172 2685822
Dominik.Heger@FreseniusMedicalCare.com
www.FreseniusMedicalCare.com


End of Inside Information

07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
Fax: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
E-mail: ir@freseniusmedicalcare.com
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
ISIN: DE0005785802
WKN: 578580
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 549300CP8NY40UP89Q40
EQS News ID: 2412002

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2412002  07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St. Aktie News

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Datum Rating Analyst
30.09.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.09.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.09.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.08.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.08.26 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St Kaufen DZ BANK

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