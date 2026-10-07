EQS-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Change in CEO – Shervin J. Korangy Succeeds Helen Giza
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
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Bad Homburg, (October 7, 2026) – The Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG unanimously resolved today to appoint Shervin J. Korangy as Chairman of the Management Board effective October 12, 2026. Shervin J. Korangy has resigned from his position as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board. Helen Giza, the long-serving Chairwoman of the Management Board, will leave the Company with effect from the end of October 11, 2026. The Supervisory Board thanks Helen Giza for her service to the Company.
Contact:
Dr. Dominik K. Heger
Executive Vice President
Global Head of Investor Relations, Market & Competition, Sustainability
& Head of Investor Relations
Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kroener-Strasse 1, 61352 Bad Homburg v.d. Hoehe, Germany
P +49 6172 2685822
Dominik.Heger@FreseniusMedicalCare.com
www.FreseniusMedicalCare.com
End of Inside Information
07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
|E-mail:
|ir@freseniusmedicalcare.com
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785802
|WKN:
|578580
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|549300CP8NY40UP89Q40
|EQS News ID:
|2412002
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2412002 07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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