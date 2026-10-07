EQS-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Change in CEO – Shervin J. Korangy Succeeds Helen Giza

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Change in CEO – Shervin J. Korangy Succeeds Helen Giza



07-Oct-2026 / 16:54 CET/CEST

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Bad Homburg, (October 7, 2026) – The Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG unanimously resolved today to appoint Shervin J. Korangy as Chairman of the Management Board effective October 12, 2026. Shervin J. Korangy has resigned from his position as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board. Helen Giza, the long-serving Chairwoman of the Management Board, will leave the Company with effect from the end of October 11, 2026. The Supervisory Board thanks Helen Giza for her service to the Company.

Contact:

Dr. Dominik K. Heger

Executive Vice President

Global Head of Investor Relations, Market & Competition, Sustainability

& Head of Investor Relations



Fresenius Medical Care AG

Else-Kroener-Strasse 1, 61352 Bad Homburg v.d. Hoehe, Germany

P +49 6172 2685822

Dominik.Heger@FreseniusMedicalCare.com

www.FreseniusMedicalCare.com

07-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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