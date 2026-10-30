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EQS-Adhoc: FRIWO AG: FRIWO adjusts forecast for 2026 due to persistent market weakness downward – growth stimulus from the order backlog and project pipeline

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EQS-Ad-hoc: FRIWO AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Full year
FRIWO AG: FRIWO adjusts forecast for 2026 due to persistent market weakness downward – growth stimulus from the order backlog and project pipeline

30-Oct-2026 / 12:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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FRIWO adjusts forecast for 2026 due to persistent market weakness downward – growth stimulus from the order backlog and project pipeline

Ostbevern, October 30, 2026 – The market environment for FRIWO – an international provider of power supplies and charging technology – remains demanding also in the last quarter of the year. In addition to weak macroeconomic conditions, which continue to be reflected in subdued demand from many customers and lower call-off volumes, the business areas of e-mobility and robotic lawn mowing in particular notice an increasing competitive pressure from Asian and other low-cost providers. As a result of increasing competitive pressure, growing price sensitivity can be observed in the market, which in some cases is leading to stronger demand for price-oriented solutions with lower requirements in terms of performance, quality, and innovation. Against this background the company has to adjust the forecast for fiscal year 2026 downwards. The Management Board now expects Group revenue to be around 55 to 57 million euros (previously: around 60 million euros); adjusted Group EBIT (EBIT adjusted) is expected to show a loss in the low to mid single-digit million-euro range.

Against the background of these developments, FRIWO will focus on customers and applications, where quality, reliability, innovation, and long-term partnerships are the focus. The book-to-bill ratio of 1.3 after nine months, which is carried especially by new projects as well as long-term volume contracts in the business area Medical & Healthcare Solutions and further strategic fields of growth, confirms the effectiveness of this approach. The setup of these new customer relations and projects however requires time, since development, qualification and ramp-up phases must be completed. The resulting revenue contributions will therefore only gradually offset the decline in demand in business areas where pricing plays a major role. The positive development of the order intake in these for FRIWO relevant business areas will therefore not become noticeably apparent until 2027.

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FRIWO will publish its Q3 2026 press release as announced on November 5, 2026. 

Contact investor relations and media

FRIWO AG
Vivian Hage
+49 (0) 2532 81 0
ir@friwo.com     

Peter Dietz
+49 (0) 69 97 12 47 33
dietz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

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End of Inside Information

30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FRIWO AG
Von-Liebig-Straße 11
48346 Ostbevern
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2532 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)2532 81-129
E-mail: ir@friwo.com
Internet: www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
ISIN: DE0006201106
WKN: 620110
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
LEI Code: 529900I73VUGSTE6DR27
EQS News ID: 2425624

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2425624  30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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