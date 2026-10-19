EQS-Adhoc: FUCHS SE: Preliminary results for the first 9 months of 2026 exceed expectations and EBIT forecast for 2026 raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year

FUCHS SE: Preliminary results for the first 9 months of 2026 exceed expectations and EBIT forecast for 2026 raised



19-Oct-2026 / 14:51 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary results for the first 9 months of 2026 exceed expectations and EBIT forecast for 2026 raised

Based on preliminary figures for the first 9 months of 2026, the FUCHS Group expects sales revenues of €3,126 million (9M 2025: €2,700 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €409 million (9M 2025: €326 million). At €149 million, the preliminary EBIT for the third quarter of 2026 is higher than in the prior-year quarter (Q3 2025: €117 million) and exceeds the consensus estimate compiled by Vara for the third quarter of 2026 (€116 million).

For fiscal year 2026, FUCHS now expects EBIT of around €500 million (fiscal year 2025: EBIT of €435 million). The previous forecast for fiscal year 2026 assumed EBIT of between €460 million and €480 million. The consensus estimate for fiscal year 2026 is €481 million in EBIT. The sales revenues forecast has been specified to around €4.1 billion. The previous forecast projected revenue well above €3.7 billion, implying an increase of at least 10% above the original forecast (March 2026) of around €3.7 billion.

Werbung

Although revenue growth is expected to continue year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2026 due to inflation, it must also be taken into account that the fourth quarter is seasonally the weakest quarter of the year due to the holidays. FUCHS anticipates that the pre-buying effects from the second quarter will also have a negative impact on sales in the fourth quarter. In addition, risks regarding sales and margin trends persist in the volatile market environment and continue to make forecasting difficult. Against this backdrop, the third-quarter results cannot be extrapolated. The upward revision of the EBIT forecast is based on the strong earnings performance in the first nine months and simultaneously takes into account the continuing risks regarding sales and margin trends.

FUCHS SE’s quarterly report for the first nine months will be published on October 30, 2026.

Mannheim, October 19, 2026

Contact:

FUCHS SE

Andreas Schaller, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +4962138021145

Email: Andreas.Schaller@fuchs.com