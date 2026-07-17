EQS-Adhoc: FUCHS SE: Preliminary results for the first half of the year ahead of expectations and increase in the EBIT forecast for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year

FUCHS SE: Preliminary results for the first half of the year ahead of expectations and increase in the EBIT forecast for 2026



22-Jul-2026 / 20:08 CET/CEST

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Werbung Preliminary results for the first half of the year ahead of expectations and increase in the EBIT forecast for 2026



Based on preliminary figures, the FUCHS Group expects sales revenues of €2,003 million for the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: €1,804 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €260 million (H1 2025: €209 million). At €135 million, the preliminary EBIT for the second quarter of 2026 is higher than the prior-year quarter, which was impacted by the tariff uncertainties (Q2 2025: €101 million) and above the consensus estimate reported by Vara for the second quarter of 2026 (€108 million).



For fiscal year 2026, FUCHS now expects an EBIT of between €460 million and €480 million (fiscal year 2025: EBIT of €435 million). The previous forecast for fiscal year 2026 assumed EBIT of around €450 million. The consensus estimate for EBIT in fiscal year 2026 is €454 million. The sales revenues forecast remains unchanged at a level significantly above last year's sales revenues of €3.7 billion.



The strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter of 2026 resulted from robust sales performance, driven by pre-buying effects stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, limited delivery ability among certain competitors, and organic growth. Although revenue growth is expected to continue year-over-year in the second half of the year due to inflation, FUCHS anticipates that the pre-buying effects from the second quarter will have a negative impact on sales volume and that rising raw material prices will affect margins. Against this backdrop, the first-half results cannot be extrapolated. The upward revision of the EBIT forecast is based on the strong earnings performance in the first half of the year and simultaneously takes into account the risks regarding sales volume and margin trends in the second half of the year.



The Half-Year Financial Report 2026 of FUCHS SE will be published on July 31, 2026.



Mannheim, July 22, 2026



Contact:



FUCHS SE

Andreas Schaller, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +4962138021145

Email:

Based on preliminary figures, the FUCHS Group expects sales revenues of €2,003 million for the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: €1,804 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €260 million (H1 2025: €209 million). At €135 million, the preliminary EBIT for the second quarter of 2026 is higher than the prior-year quarter, which was impacted by the tariff uncertainties (Q2 2025: €101 million) and above the consensus estimate reported by Vara for the second quarter of 2026 (€108 million).For fiscal year 2026, FUCHS now expects an EBIT of between €460 million and €480 million (fiscal year 2025: EBIT of €435 million). The previous forecast for fiscal year 2026 assumed EBIT of around €450 million. The consensus estimate for EBIT in fiscal year 2026 is €454 million. The sales revenues forecast remains unchanged at a level significantly above last year's sales revenues of €3.7 billion.The strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter of 2026 resulted from robust sales performance, driven by pre-buying effects stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, limited delivery ability among certain competitors, and organic growth. Although revenue growth is expected to continue year-over-year in the second half of the year due to inflation, FUCHS anticipates that the pre-buying effects from the second quarter will have a negative impact on sales volume and that rising raw material prices will affect margins. Against this backdrop, the first-half results cannot be extrapolated. The upward revision of the EBIT forecast is based on the strong earnings performance in the first half of the year and simultaneously takes into account the risks regarding sales volume and margin trends in the second half of the year.The Half-Year Financial Report 2026 of FUCHS SE will be published on July 31, 2026.Mannheim, July 22, 2026FUCHS SEAndreas Schaller, Head of Investor RelationsPhone: +4962138021145Email: Andreas.Schaller@fuchs.com



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