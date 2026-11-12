EQS-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Stefan Klebert to leave the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft after the 2027 Annual General Meeting; his successor will be Klaus Stojentin
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EQS-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
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Today, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft agreed with the Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan Klebert, upon his request on an early departure. Accordingly, Stefan Klebert will resign from his position as a member and Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board after the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2027 effective as of the end of this day.
The Supervisory Board has also resolved to appoint Klaus Stojentin, who has been responsible for the Division Nutrition Plant Engineering on the Executive Board since the beginning of this year, as Chairman of the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft with effect as of April 29, 2027. The new appointment will be for a term of five years.
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Oliver Luckenbach
Head of IR
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080
oliver.luckenbach@gea.com
End of Inside Information
12-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Ulmenstraße 99
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07
|EQS News ID:
|2433986
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2433986 12-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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