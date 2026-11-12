EQS-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Stefan Klebert to leave the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft after the 2027 Annual General Meeting; his successor will be Klaus Stojentin

EQS-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Stefan Klebert to leave the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft after the 2027 Annual General Meeting; his successor will be Klaus Stojentin



12-Nov-2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Werbung Today, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft agreed with the Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan Klebert, upon his request on an early departure. Accordingly, Stefan Klebert will resign from his position as a member and Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board after the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2027 effective as of the end of this day.



The Supervisory Board has also resolved to appoint Klaus Stojentin, who has been responsible for the Division Nutrition Plant Engineering on the Executive Board since the beginning of this year, as Chairman of the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft with effect as of April 29, 2027. The new appointment will be for a term of five years.



Contact:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Oliver Luckenbach

Head of IR

Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080

oliver.luckenbach@gea.com



End of Inside Information

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