EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 financial statements on June 29, 2026 / Annual General Meeting on September 1, 2026 / Adjustment of the 2026 guidance
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
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Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 financial statements on June 29, 2026; Annual General Meeting on September 1, 2026; Adjustment of the 2026 guidance
The sales process for Centor is progressing well. As previously announced, Gerresheimer expects to close the transaction by the end of financial year 2026. At the same time, Gerresheimer plans to complete a comprehensive debt refinancing before the end of this financial year and has mandated Lazard as its financial advisor.
According to current plans, the Annual General Meeting will take place on September 1, 2026.
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Due to the challenging economic environment, some project delays on the part of customers, and operational challenges — among others those related to production ramp-ups — Gerresheimer is adjusting its guidance for financial year 2026. Before M&A and refinancing activities, the Group now expects revenues to be in the lower half of the EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion range (previously EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion), an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 17 to 18% (previously approximately 18 to 19%), and, taking into account amongst others a reduced factoring volume, free cash flow between -50 and -100 million EUR (previously moderately positive free cash flow).
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End of inside information
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports
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Contact Gerresheimer AG
Investor Relations
Guido Pickert
T +49 211 6181 220
Media
Jutta Lorberg
End of Inside Information
29-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2355324
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2355324 29-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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