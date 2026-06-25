EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 financial statements on June 29, 2026 / Annual General Meeting on September 1, 2026 / Adjustment of the 2026 guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year

Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 financial statements on June 29, 2026 / Annual General Meeting on September 1, 2026 / Adjustment of the 2026 guidance



29-Jun-2026 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 financial statements on June 29, 2026; Annual General Meeting on September 1, 2026; Adjustment of the 2026 guidance

Duesseldorf, June 29, 2026. Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6, "Gerresheimer") plans to publish its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2025 today latest until noon (CEST). The Company has received an unqualified audit opinion. However, the auditor’s report emphasizes the importance of the sale of the U.S. subsidiary Centor Inc. and a refinancing for the Group’s future financial situation.

The sales process for Centor is progressing well. As previously announced, Gerresheimer expects to close the transaction by the end of financial year 2026. At the same time, Gerresheimer plans to complete a comprehensive debt refinancing before the end of this financial year and has mandated Lazard as its financial advisor.

According to current plans, the Annual General Meeting will take place on September 1, 2026.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Due to the challenging economic environment, some project delays on the part of customers, and operational challenges — among others those related to production ramp-ups — Gerresheimer is adjusting its guidance for financial year 2026. Before M&A and refinancing activities, the Group now expects revenues to be in the lower half of the EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion range (previously EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion), an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 17 to 18% (previously approximately 18 to 19%), and, taking into account amongst others a reduced factoring volume, free cash flow between -50 and -100 million EUR (previously moderately positive free cash flow).

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End of inside information

Gerresheimer will host a conference call for analysts and investors today, June 29, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CEST. You can register soon via the link below:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports





Wer­bung Wer­bung

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Investor Relations

Guido Pickert

Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 211 6181 220

gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com

Media

Jutta Lorberg

Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing

T +49 211 6181 264

jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com