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EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 financial statements on June 29, 2026 / Annual General Meeting on September 1, 2026 / Adjustment of the 2026 guidance

29.06.26 09:25 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 financial statements on June 29, 2026 / Annual General Meeting on September 1, 2026 / Adjustment of the 2026 guidance

29-Jun-2026 / 09:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 financial statements on June 29, 2026; Annual General Meeting on September 1, 2026; Adjustment of the 2026 guidance
Duesseldorf, June 29, 2026. Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6, "Gerresheimer") plans to publish its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2025 today latest until noon (CEST). The Company has received an unqualified audit opinion. However, the auditor’s report emphasizes the importance of the sale of the U.S. subsidiary Centor Inc. and a refinancing for the Group’s future financial situation.

The sales process for Centor is progressing well. As previously announced, Gerresheimer expects to close the transaction by the end of financial year 2026. At the same time, Gerresheimer plans to complete a comprehensive debt refinancing before the end of this financial year and has mandated Lazard as its financial advisor.

According to current plans, the Annual General Meeting will take place on September 1, 2026.

Due to the challenging economic environment, some project delays on the part of customers, and operational challenges — among others those related to production ramp-ups — Gerresheimer is adjusting its guidance for financial year 2026. Before M&A and refinancing activities, the Group now expects revenues to be in the lower half of the EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion range (previously EUR 2.3 to 2.4 billion), an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 17 to 18% (previously approximately 18 to 19%), and, taking into account amongst others a reduced factoring volume, free cash flow between -50 and -100 million EUR (previously moderately positive free cash flow).

_______________________

End of inside information
Gerresheimer will host a conference call for analysts and investors today, June 29, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CEST. You can register soon via the link below:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investors/investors-and-analysts/publications/reports

 

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Investor Relations

Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 211 6181 220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com

Media

Jutta Lorberg
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
T +49 211 6181 264

jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com



End of Inside Information

29-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2355324

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2355324  29-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG

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28.04.2026Gerresheimer UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.03.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
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11.02.2026Gerresheimer OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
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DatumRatingAnalyst
19.05.2026Gerresheimer HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
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16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.02.2026Gerresheimer NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
28.04.2026Gerresheimer UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.03.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
24.02.2026Gerresheimer SellUBS AG
12.02.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
11.02.2026Gerresheimer VerkaufenDZ BANK

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