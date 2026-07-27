EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer is selling Centor and its global Primary Packaging Plastics business to Apax Funds
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units/Strategic corporate decision
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Gerresheimer is selling Centor and its global Primary Packaging Plastics business to Apax Funds
Duesseldorf, Germany, July 29, 2026. Gerresheimer Glass Inc., USA, Gerresheimer Glas GmbH, Gerresheimer Group GmbH and Gerresheimer AG (“Gerresheimer”, ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6), today entered into definitive agreements with an affiliate of funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (“Apax Funds”) regarding the sale of Centor US Holding Inc., USA, as well as Gerresheimer’s global Primary Packaging Plastics (PPP) business. Under the terms of the agreements, Apax Funds will acquire from Gerresheimer a total of 15 production sites for primary packaging plastics in nine countries in addition to the production site of Centor in the USA.
The purchase price for the two business units combined is based on an enterprise value of approximately EUR 1.5 billion. The parties have agreed not to disclose further details of the agreement.
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In 2025, Centor and Gerresheimer’s Primary Packaging Plastics business generated combined revenue of approximately EUR 570 million with a total of around 2,400 employees.
The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and will be closed independently of one another. The sale of Centor is expected to close by the end of financial year 2026, while the sale of the global Primary Packaging Plastics business is expected to close in the first half of financial year 2027.
Gerresheimer will use the expected cash inflows to significantly optimize its capital and financing structure by meaningfully decreasing its leverage.
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_______________________
End of inside information
Contact Gerresheimer AG
Investor Relations
Guido Pickert
T +49 211 6181 220
Media
Jutta Lorberg
jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com
End of Inside Information
29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
|EQS News ID:
|2373112
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2373112 29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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