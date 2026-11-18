EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Health Care AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Significant extraordinary expenses

Global Health Care AG: Impairment of EUR 107.0 million on milon investment – net loss for 2025 of EUR 112.6 million – disposal of milon shares to be put up for discussion



18-Nov-2026 / 17:15 CET/CEST

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Vaduz, 18 November 2026 – In its annual financial statements as of 31 December 2025, Global Health Care AG (share ISIN: LI1147158318, WKN: A3C7M8; 2024/2029 bond ISIN: DE000A3L3V28) is writing down its investment in milon Holding GmbH from EUR 120.45 million to EUR 13.50 million. The impairment amounts to EUR 106.95 million. The annual financial statements are available today in draft form; they have not yet been approved by the General Meeting.

The carrying amount was based on the contribution in kind of the shares in 2023, which relied on an expert valuation report with a capitalised earnings value of around EUR 116.8 million. The revenues and earnings forecast at that time have fallen far short of expectations. The Board of Directors therefore commissioned a valuation of milon Holding GmbH in accordance with IDW S 1 as of 31 October 2026. It arrives at an equity value of around EUR 13.5 million, within a range of EUR 9.0 million to EUR 19.1 million. The operating subsidiaries milon industries GmbH and Five-Konzept GmbH & Co. KG are included at a combined EUR 49.4 million, from which mainly loans of milon Holding GmbH amounting to EUR 29.4 million have been deducted. Operationally, milon industries GmbH has improved significantly in 2026: for the full year, it expects net revenues of around EUR 45.6 million and EBITDA of around EUR 6.2 million.

In addition, the investment in EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH, whose business performance is significantly below plan, is being written down to a nominal value. Receivables from and loans to this subsidiary are being written off in full.

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In total, these impairment-related expenses on financial assets amount to EUR 110.2 million. The impairments and write-downs have no impact on liquidity in 2025. The company reports a net loss of EUR 112.6 million for 2025 (prior year: EUR 2.7 million). Equity decreases from EUR 123.4 million to EUR 10.7 million. With share capital of EUR 3.1 million, the Board of Directors has determined that there is neither a loss of half of the share capital nor over-indebtedness.

The company's liquidity position is strained. The 2024/2029 corporate bond did not reach its targeted volume; EUR 1.05 million has been placed. Discussions with external investors and measures to improve the capital structure are ongoing. To resolve the strained liquidity position, the Board of Directors will put the disposal of shares in milon Holding GmbH, including by way of a capital measure, up for discussion at the General Meeting; around half of these shares are pledged as collateral for a financing arrangement. No decision has yet been made.