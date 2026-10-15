EQS-Adhoc: Good Brands AG: Portfolio Clean-up – Impairment of Investments
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Good Brands AG / Key word(s): Significant extraordinary expenses/Other
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The Management Board of Good Brands AG decided today to fully write down its investments in United Screens GmbH (EUR 455 thousand), Marvin Inc. (EUR 150 thousand), WineGuys Germany GmbH (EUR 92 thousand), truemorrow Solutions UG (haftungsbeschränkt) (EUR 60 thousand), Pure Beverage GmbH (EUR 20 thousand) and Make Love and Aid GmbH (EUR 2 thousand), to partially write down its investment in stilfaser GmbH (by EUR 2,243 thousand), and to carry out a portfolio clean-up. The write-downs thus amount to a total of EUR 3.0 million.
End of Inside Information
15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Good Brands AG
|Turleystraße 8
|68167 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0151 - 17485936
|E-mail:
|langner@goodbrands-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.goodbrands-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AA5A0
|WKN:
|A2AA5A
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|2416764
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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2416764 15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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