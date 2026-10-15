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EQS-Adhoc: Good Brands AG: Portfolio Clean-up – Impairment of Investments

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Good Brands AG / Key word(s): Significant extraordinary expenses/Other
Good Brands AG: Portfolio Clean-up – Impairment of Investments

15-Oct-2026 / 16:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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The Management Board of Good Brands AG decided today to fully write down its investments in United Screens GmbH (EUR 455 thousand), Marvin Inc. (EUR 150 thousand), WineGuys Germany GmbH (EUR 92 thousand), truemorrow Solutions UG (haftungsbeschränkt) (EUR 60 thousand), Pure Beverage GmbH (EUR 20 thousand) and Make Love and Aid GmbH (EUR 2 thousand), to partially write down its investment in stilfaser GmbH (by EUR 2,243 thousand), and to carry out a portfolio clean-up. The write-downs thus amount to a total of EUR 3.0 million.


End of Inside Information

15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Good Brands AG
Turleystraße 8
68167 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0151 - 17485936
E-mail: langner@goodbrands-ag.com
Internet: www.goodbrands-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2AA5A0
WKN: A2AA5A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2416764

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2416764  15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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