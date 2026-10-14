DAX 25.363 +0,4%ESt50 6.209 +0,7%MSCI World 4.965 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 11,13 +1,2%Nas 27.204 -0,2%Bitcoin 74.733 +0,7%Euro 1,1201 +0,0%Öl 105,7 -0,0%Gold 4.145 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Difference in earnings performance in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the previous year and update to the earnings forecast for full-year 2026

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Grammer AG
12.30 EUR -0.30 EUR -2.38 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
GRAMMER AG: Difference in earnings performance in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the previous year and update to the earnings forecast for full-year 2026

14-Oct-2026 / 09:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

GRAMMER AG: Difference in earnings performance in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the previous year and update to the earnings forecast for full-year 2026

Ursensollen, October 14, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG reported earnings performance in the third quarter of 2026 that was below the prior-year level and the company’s expectations. With Group revenue of EUR 473.4 million (Q3 2025: EUR 433.2 million), operating EBIT was EUR 11.4 million (Q3 2025: EUR 14.3 million). Operating EBIT was adjusted for negative currency effects of approximately EUR 0.6 million and exceptional effects totaling EUR 3.1 million. The exceptional effects comprised EUR 7.5 million in expenses related to plant restructuring measures, partially offset by the reversal of provisions amounting to EUR 4.4 million.

On a group level, the decline in the third-quarter earnings compared to last year was primarily attributable to the impact of the Iran conflict as well as U.S. and Mexican special tariffs. Additionally, profitability in the AMERICAS region was also affected by higher-than-anticipated launching costs related to new projects following start of production in July.

Werbung

In the first nine months of financial year 2026, GRAMMER AG’s revenue thus totaled EUR 1,434.7 million (01–09 2025: EUR 1,386.9 million). Operating EBIT amounted to EUR 53.2 million (01–09 2025: EUR 49.9 million).

Based on the higher-than-expected launching costs associated with new projects in the AMERICAS region and the impact of the Iran conflict on the Group's business performance, the Executive Board of GRAMMER AG has revised its full-year forecast for operating EBIT from approximately EUR 80 million to around EUR 70 million. The Executive Board of GRAMMER AG continues to expect revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion for fiscal year 2026. 

The quarterly report for the first nine months of 2026 will be published on October 30, 2026.

Werbung

The Executive Board
GRAMMER AG

 

Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Katerina Koch
Tel.: +49 (0)9621 66 2222
investor-relations@grammer.com



End of Inside Information

14-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000
E-mail: info@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900VJD4H4GZ0KGA70
EQS News ID: 2415594

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2415594  14-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Grammer Aktie News

Werbung

Grammer Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Grammer nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
31.03.21 Grammer Hold Warburg Research
29.04.19 Grammer Neutral Oddo BHF
09.11.18 Grammer Hold Baader Bank
15.10.18 Grammer Hold Baader Bank
27.09.18 Grammer Halten DZ BANK

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.