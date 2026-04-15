EQS-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes preliminary results for first quarter of 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Other

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes preliminary results for first quarter of 2026



30-Apr-2026 / 14:46 CET/CEST

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H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary Results for first quarter of 2026 published

Sales revenue and EBITDA slightly lower than in the same quarter of the previous year

Other earning figures, as well as cash flow items, improved

Earnings per share recovered to EUR 0.10 (Q1/2025: EUR 0.05)

Salzbergen, Germany, April 30, 2026. According to preliminary calculations, H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (H&R KGaA for short; DE000A2E4T77) reported an operating profit (EBITDA – consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as well as other financial income and expenses) of EUR 21.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1/2025: EUR 22.4 million), slightly below the level of the same quarter of the previous year.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Based on sales revenue that was approximately 13.2 percent lower than in the prior-year period, improved performance is evident across all earnings levels below the EBITDA. EBIT amounted to EUR 9.5 million (Q1/2025: EUR 7.7 million), and earnings before taxes (EBT) to EUR 6.7 million (Q1/2025: EUR 4.7 million). All in all, the Group achieved an improved net income of EUR 3.9 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q1/2025: EUR 1.9 million). This was achieved on sales revenue of EUR 300.2 million (Q1/2025: EUR 345.8 million). Overall, we recorded robust demand in the first quarter of 2026, which picked up significantly again, particularly at the transition to the second quarter of 2026, as a result of the war in the Persian Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. However, whether the situation there eases again or the supply situation remains disrupted in the long term will also be decisive for a sustainable stabilization of earnings over the remainder of the year. In the short term, H&R KGaA must pass on the sharp rise in raw material costs to our customer industries.

ChemPharm Refining Segment Shows Significant Improvement

A review of segment performance reveals that the production sites within the ChemPharm Refining segment performed particularly well. Sales revenue of EUR 184.2 million did not match the comparable quarter of the previous year (Q1/2025: EUR 217.4 million), but at the same time, we achieved an operating profit of EUR 14.6 million, which was slightly higher than a year ago (Q1/2025: EUR 13.9 million).

The situation was different for the Group’s international operations: At the start of 2026, the sites in our ChemPharm SALES segment lagged behind the comparable quarter of 2025. In terms of sales revenue, the segment fell short of the prior-year figure at EUR 111.4 million (Q1/2025: EUR 123.7 million); the prior-year EBITDA result of EUR 9.7 million was also not achieved in the first quarter of 2026, coming in at EUR 8.8 million.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The PLASTICS segment continued its recent difficult situation into the beginning of 2026 and again showed weakness in the first quarter: The companies of the GAUDLITZ Group did not achieve positive EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026, but instead weighed on the consolidated result with a loss of EUR -0.9 million (Q1/2025: EUR -0.4 million). Sales revenues also declined, from EUR 9.6 million in the prior year to EUR 7.8 million in Q1/2026.

Cash flows recovered significantly in Q1/2026

Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2026 improved to EUR 24.9 million (Q1/2025: EUR -8.1 million). In addition to lower depreciation and amortization, this was primarily due to significantly lower input costs—and thus lower net working capital requirements—until the closure of the Strait of Hormuz at the end of February 2026. Free cash flow also closed significantly higher at EUR 12.9 million (Q1/2025: EUR -17.7 million).

Equity base remains solid

Total assets increased to EUR 943.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 (Dec. 31, 2025: EUR 916.2 million). The Group’s equity stood at EUR 428.0 million as of the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2025: EUR 416.1 million). It remained unchanged at 45.4% (Dec. 31, 2025: 45.4%).

Published guidance remains on track

Based on Q1/2026, H&R is overall on track to meet the full-year guidance for 2026 communicated in the 2025 Annual Report, with a range of EUR 85.0 million to EUR 100.0 million. The company therefore maintains its guidance without reservation for the time being.

For a complete overview of business performance, including segment reporting and the quarterly financial statements, H&R KGaA refers to the Quarterly Report 1/2026 to be published on May 15, 2026.

Contact information:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser

Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen

Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390

e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a specialty chemicals company engaged in the development and manufacture of specialty chemical and pharmaceutical products based on fossil, bio-based, synthesized, and recycled hydrocarbons, and in the production of precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.