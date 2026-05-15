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EQS-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA resolves to prepare for the transition from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

25.06.26 19:00 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Other
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA resolves to prepare for the transition from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

25-Jun-2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation [MAR]


H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA resolves to prepare for the transition from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

  • Plans to revoke listings on the regulated markets of the stock exchanges in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, and Hamburg

Salzbergen, Germany, June 25, 2026. The management of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (H&R KGaA for short; DE000A2E4T77) today resolved to prepare for the transfer of the company’s stock listing from the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to the Scale open market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to submit the necessary applications. In this context, the company also intends to submit corresponding delisting applications to the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges, where H&R shares are also listed on the regulated market.

By moving to the Scale segment, the company aims to reduce the regulatory and administrative burden associated with a listing on the regulated market. At the same time, its presence on the capital market will continue to be ensured through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. H&R KGaA considers the fact that, given the company’s size and capital market orientation, the Scale segment appears to be more suitable. Scale is a segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that is aimed in particular at growth companies as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Management intends to apply to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to revoke the shares’ admission to the regulated market and, in parallel, to have the shares included in the Scale segment, subject to the fulfillment of all relevant listing requirements.

Based on the legal changes introduced by the Location Promotion Act (“Act to promote private investment and Germany as a financial center”; StoFöG), significant portions of which took effect on February 10, 2026, this transition from the regulated market to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is permissible without an accompanying delisting tender offer.

The company will keep the capital market informed of the further course of the proceedings in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Contact information:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser

Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen

Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390

e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com

 

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a specialty chemicals company engaged in the development and manufacture of specialty chemical and pharmaceutical products based on fossil, bio-based, synthesized, and recycled hydrocarbons, and in the production of precision plastic parts.

 

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.



End of Inside Information

25-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
Neuenkirchener Str. 8
48499 Salzbergen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 43 218 321
Fax: +49 (0)40 43 218 390
E-mail: investor.relations@hur.com
Internet: www.hur.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4T77
WKN: A2E4T7
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2354340

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2354340  25-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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