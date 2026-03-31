EQS-Adhoc: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Buy-back Offer of D-Shares
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
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Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)
Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, 27 April 2026 - The Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Company") has decided that, subject to the obtaining of all necessary legal and regulatory approvals and the market situation at the time, it intends to make a voluntary public share buy-back offer for the Company’s D Shares (ISIN: CNE1000031C1).
Such offer could relate to up to a maximum of 81,044,512 D Shares, representing approximately 30% of the total issued D Shares. The offer would provide for a cash consideration per D Share to be determined at the time of announcement of the offer and may not be more than 5% higher or lower than the closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the third (3rd) trading day prior to the date of the public announcement of the Proposed D Share Buy-back Offer. The pre-conditions for the offer would include, in particular, the approval by the Company’s shareholders at the required general and class meetings.
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No final decision has been made as to whether the offer will be made.
End of Inside Information
27-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Phone:
|+49 6172 9454 143
|Fax:
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|E-mail:
|ir@haier.hk
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|ISIN:
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9, CNE1000048K8
|WKN:
|A2JM2W, A2QHT7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2315742
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2315742 27-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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