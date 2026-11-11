EQS-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd further raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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Hapag-Lloyd further raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
Supported by continued robust spot freight rates, business performance in the fourth quarter is developing better than previously expected. The Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG therefore decided today to raise its earnings outlook for the 2026 financial year once again. Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 4.6 to 5.0 billion (previously: USD 3.9 to 4.4 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 2.0 to 2.4 billion (previously: USD 1.25 to 1.75 billion). In Euro, this corresponds to an expected Group EBITDA of EUR 4.0 to 4.4 billion (previously: EUR 3.4 to 3.8 billion) and Group EBIT of EUR 1.7 to 2.1 billion (previously: EUR 1.1 to 1.5 billion).
Against the backdrop of volatile freight rates and persistent geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a considerable degree of uncertainty.
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The Quarterly Financial Report for the first nine months of 2026 will be published as scheduled on 12 November 2026.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2025 Annual Report:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
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Contact:Alexander Drews
Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-3705
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 174 326-3123
End of Inside Information
11-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539
|EQS News ID:
|2432554
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2432554 11-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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