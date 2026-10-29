EQS-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft: HEIDELBERG adjusts earnings forecast for financial year 2026/2027
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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HEIDELBERG is adjusting its earnings forecast for financial year 2026/2027. For the current financial year, HEIDELBERG now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6% to 6.6%. Previously, the company had expected a noticeable improvement compared with the prior-year adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6%.
The adjustment is primarily attributable to the global economic environment and continued cost pressure, negative product mix effects, particularly resulting from developments in the Middle East, and delays in projects in the Technologies segment.
The sales forecast for financial year 2026/2027 remains unchanged. HEIDELBERG continues to expect Group sales to remain stable compared with the prior year (prior year: €2,293 million).
Preliminary figures for the first half of the financial year
Based on preliminary figures, incoming orders amounted to €1,141 million in the first half of the financial year (prior year: €1,111 million) and €604 million in the second quarter (prior year: €551 million). Sales amounted to €913 million in the first half of the financial year (prior year: €985 million) and €509 million in the second quarter (prior year: €519 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved sequentially to 6.4% in the second quarter and amounted to 3.7% after six months (prior year: 6.4%).
Net result after taxes amounted to €-9 million after six months (prior year: €0 million) and increased to €24 million in the second quarter (prior year: €11 million), primarily due to a positive difference recognized in income arising from the acquisition of manroland sheetfed. Free cash flow amounted to €-125 million after six months (prior year: €-64 million), primarily due to the increase in net working capital during the financial year.
HEIDELBERG will publish the complete financial results for the first half of financial year 2026/2027 on November 12, 2026.
Contact:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Corporate Public Relations
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com
Investor Relations
Marc Schellenberger
Tel.: +49 6222 82-6120
E-Mail: marc.schellenberger@heidelberg.com
End of Inside Information
29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
|Kurfürsten-Anlage 52–60
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67120
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67129
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@heidelberg.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007314007
|WKN:
|731400
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900ZM98OISTG16932
|EQS News ID:
|2424600
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2424600 29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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