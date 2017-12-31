07.05.2018 18:30
EQS-Adhoc: Highlight Event & Entertainment AG and The Native SA Enter into Strategic Partnership in Digital Entertainment & Celebrity E-Commerce Space

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Highlight Event & Entertainment AG and The Native SA Enter into Strategic Partnership in Digital Entertainment & Celebrity E-Commerce Space

07-May-2018 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Event & Entertainment AG and The Native SA, Lausanne-based integrated e-commerce services company, has entered into a strategic partnership in the form of a long term production agreement to develop new formats of virtual reality, e-commerce and online auctions in the sports and entertainment space.

Under the new agreement, The Native SA and its core affiliates, Lausanne based subsidiary Blockchain Lab SA, Karlsruhe based e-commerce services subsidiary Asknet AG (www.asknet.de) and New York based online auctions affiliate P8H Inc (Paddle8, www.paddle8.com), agreed to provide Highlight Event & Entertainment AG and its portfolio companies with a number of innovative digital product development and services aimed to accelerate migration of some of the key clients and products of Highlight Event & Entertainment AG to digital formats and make them more appealing to millennial and younger customer base.

This production contract is to be fulfilled in different stages, with the first stage to include delivery of certain pilot digital entertainment episodes and content for a total value being in the range of CHF 1-2 million and payable by Highlight Event & Entertainment AG based on certain performance milestones, with this work to be completed within the next 12 months.

The Native SA had been servicing one of the key clients of Highlight Event & Entertainment AG, European Broadcasting Union, since 2017 under the 10-years license to operate The Eurovision Fan House (https://eurovisionfanhouse.com/). Highlight Event & Entertainment AG is a minority equity shareholder in The Native SA with slightly under 20% ownership interest in the company.

"We are delighted to expand our long-standing relationship with Highlight Event & Entertainment AG to the areas from celebrity auctions to virtual reality e-commerce offerings and are looking forward to become the vital digital business partner to the group", commented Izabela Depczyk, the Chief Executive Officer of The Native SA.

"The partnership with The Native is one of many new exciting digital initiatives rolled out by Highlight Event & Entertainment AG, and we are looking forward to gradually expand this cooperation to the new e-commerce and entertainment formats", commented Mr. Bernhard Burgener, the President of Highlight Event & Entertainment AG.

ABOUT HIGHLIGHT EVENT & ENTERTAINMENT AG
Listed on the SIX (Swiss Exchange) Highlight Event and Entertainment AG is acting through its operating subsidiaries and affiliates mainly in the event-marketing business.
The core competencies of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG lie in the marketing of international top events.

ABOUT THE NATIVE SA
The Native SA is a Swiss-listed (NTIV: SWX, www.thenative.ch) international technology and media company that enables its corporate clients around the world with the best-in-class e-commerce, data analytics and blockchain technologies, payment services, customer support, and content & digital marketing.

Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
E-mail: info@hlee.ch
Internet: www.hlee.ch
ISIN: CH0003583256
Valor: 896040
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

683195  07-May-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=683195&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
