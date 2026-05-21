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EQS-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: HMS Bergbau publishes forecast for 2026 – significant growth expected in revenue and operating profit

27.05.26 17:02 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
HMS Bergbau AG: HMS Bergbau publishes forecast for 2026 – significant growth expected in revenue and operating profit

27-May-2026 / 17:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of EU Regulation 596/2014

HMS Bergbau publishes forecast for 2026 – significant growth expected in revenue and operating profit

  • Revenue is expected to increase to EUR 2.0 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special effects, is expected to grow from EUR 22.4 million to EUR 35 million

Berlin, 27 May 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110, “HMS”), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, announces the forecast for the 2026 financial year as approved by the Management Board today.

Accordingly, the company expects group sales of EUR 2.0 billion (previous year: preliminary figures of EUR 1.22 billion) and an EBITDA of EUR 55 million. The EBITDA for 2026 will include a one-time valuation effect resulting from the initial consolidation of the mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid in South Africa, amounting to approximately EUR 20 million. Adjusted for this special effect, the EBITDA is expected to grow to EUR 35 million in 2026 (previous year: preliminary figures of EUR 22.4 million).

End of inside information



End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:

Explanatory part

In the 2025 financial year, sales and EBITDA, according to preliminary figures (see corporate news from 14 April 2026), amounted to EUR 1.22 billion and EUR 59.4 million, respectively. Positive one-time valuation effects of approximately EUR 37 million resulted mainly from the initial consolidation of Maatla Resources (Pty.) Ltd.

In the current year 2026, HMS Bergbau AG has experienced very strong business development. Accordingly, HMS is optimistic about its further development in the coming months and beyond. The business with liquid fuels and lubricants is developing beyond expectations and will contribute significantly to sales in 2026, surpassing the previous year's figures by a multiple. HMS recently significantly expanded this business segment and, among other things, acquired an experienced and internationally well-positioned team of specialists in maritime fuels.

Positive earnings contributions are also expected from HMS's two mining projects, Hoshoza in South Africa and Maatla in Botswana, which began production in the first half of 2026.

Furthermore, the coal market is experiencing a slight recovery after commodity prices were largely declining throughout 2025. HMS benefits from its excellent international market position and the persistently high global demand for coal. The months of March and April 2026 were the most successful in the company's history in terms of tonnage moved by the company.

Recently, HMS also signed an exclusive purchase agreement for chrome ore with a South African mining company (see Corporate News from 21 May 2026). The agreement stipulates that HMS will act as the global marketer for the entire production of the mine for at least 8 years. This contract is also expected to have a positive impact on sales and results already in 2026.

Dennis Schwindt, CEO of HMS Bergbau, stated: "Based on the very positive development so far this year, strong demand for our services and solutions across all business areas, and a robust raw material environment for HMS, we expect significant growth in 2026 as well. Our mining activities have started operations after extensive preparations, we are experiencing growth in our various business segments both liquid and solid fuels as well as ore products. We are very confident in our ability to continue our growth trajectory and simultaneously explore new markets."

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international trade in commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, ores, cement and other products as well as increasingly also the production of commodities within the framework of majority and minority holdings in mining companies. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, who are supplied worldwide and on schedule. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America, HMS Bergbau AG also has high-quality commodity reserves and an extensive global network.

Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
Email: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com

HMS Investor Relations contact:
edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz
T: +49 69 905 505 53
E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de

27-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 65 66 81-0
Fax: 030 65 66 81-15
E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com
Internet: www.hms-ag.com
ISIN: DE0006061104
WKN: 606110
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2334468

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2334468  27-May-2026 CET/CEST

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