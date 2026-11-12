EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Grieder to step down as CEO of HUGO BOSS effective December 31, 2026 - David Epstein appointed as CEO effective January 1, 2027
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EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
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Daniel Grieder has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer of HUGO BOSS and will leave the Company at his own request, effective December 31, 2026. Following his decision, the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS has appointed David Epstein as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2027.
Since taking office in June 2021, Daniel Grieder has led the transformation of HUGO BOSS under the CLAIM 5 strategy. The relaunch of BOSS and HUGO brought fresh energy to both brands, with distinct identities, a contemporary visual language, and global campaigns reaching a younger, broader audience. Alongside these changes, HUGO BOSS elevated its distribution and partner network and built an omnichannel platform connecting its stores with the digital business. The Company also modernized and expanded its campus in Metzingen, and integrated the Digital Campus in Porto, bringing digital expertise closer to teams around the globe.
David Epstein joins HUGO BOSS from Frasers Group, where he has served as Chief Brand Partnerships Officer since 2024, overseeing brand partnerships across its Sport, Premium, and Luxury businesses. Previously, he served as Managing Director of Frasers Group’s Premium and Luxury divisions for five years, strengthening their positioning and brand portfolios. During more than ten years with Frasers Group, he helped advance its Elevation Strategy, develop brand partnerships, and strengthen commercial relationships.
End of Inside Information
12-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Holy-Allee 3
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)712 394-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)712 394-80259
|E-mail:
|info@hugoboss.com
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHFF7
|WKN:
|A1PHFF
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900LFVU534EBRXD13
|EQS News ID:
|2434090
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2434090 12-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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