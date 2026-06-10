EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS informs about unsolicited voluntary takeover offer by Frasers Group plc

EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer

HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS informs about unsolicited voluntary takeover offer by Frasers Group plc



10-Jun-2026 / 23:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Metzingen, June 10, 2026 – HUGO BOSS (ISIN DE000A1PHFF7) (the “Company”) notes that Frasers Group plc has today published its intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the Company’s shareholders to acquire all of its shares. This takeover offer has not been coordinated with the Company.



The Company notes that the indicated offer price of EUR 38.00 for each of the Company’s shares represents a premium of 4% to the Company’s last closing share price of EUR 36.46 (June 10, 2026) as well as to the 3-month VWAP of EUR 36.41 of the same date.



Following publication of the offer document by Frasers Group plc, the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board will thoroughly examine the offer and issue a reasoned statement, acting in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders, employees and customers.



The Company will inform its shareholders and the public about further developments and next steps in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements.



HUGO BOSS

The Managing Board

Contact:

Christian Stöhr

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7123 94-87563



End of Inside Information

10-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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