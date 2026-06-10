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EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS informs about unsolicited voluntary takeover offer by Frasers Group plc

10.06.26 23:56 Uhr
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HUGO BOSS AG
38,01 EUR 2,14 EUR 5,97%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS informs about unsolicited voluntary takeover offer by Frasers Group plc

10-Jun-2026 / 23:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Metzingen, June 10, 2026 – HUGO BOSS (ISIN DE000A1PHFF7) (the “Company”) notes that Frasers Group plc has today published its intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the Company’s shareholders to acquire all of its shares. This takeover offer has not been coordinated with the Company.

The Company notes that the indicated offer price of EUR 38.00 for each of the Company’s shares represents a premium of 4% to the Company’s last closing share price of EUR 36.46 (June 10, 2026) as well as to the 3-month VWAP of EUR 36.41 of the same date.

Following publication of the offer document by Frasers Group plc, the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board will thoroughly examine the offer and issue a reasoned statement, acting in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders, employees and customers.

The Company will inform its shareholders and the public about further developments and next steps in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

HUGO BOSS
The Managing Board
Contact:
Christian Stöhr
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7123 94-87563


End of Inside Information

10-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)712 394-0
Fax: +49 (0)712 394-80259
E-mail: info@hugoboss.com
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2343704

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2343704  10-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
10.06.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.2026HUGO BOSS Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.05.2026HUGO BOSS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
06.05.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralUBS AG
06.05.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.12.2025HUGO BOSS OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.12.2025HUGO BOSS KaufenDZ BANK
04.12.2025HUGO BOSS BuyWarburg Research
03.12.2025HUGO BOSS BuyWarburg Research
03.12.2025HUGO BOSS OutperformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
10.06.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.2026HUGO BOSS Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.05.2026HUGO BOSS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
06.05.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralUBS AG
06.05.2026HUGO BOSS NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.04.2023HUGO BOSS SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10.03.2023HUGO BOSS SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.01.2023HUGO BOSS SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
28.09.2022HUGO BOSS ReduceBaader Bank
05.05.2021HUGO BOSS VerkaufenDZ BANK

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