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EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and increase in EBIT in Q1-Q3 2026

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and increase in EBIT in Q1-Q3 2026

26-Oct-2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

 

Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and increase in EBIT in Q1-Q3 2026

 

Berlin, 26 October 2026: In today's board meeting, the preliminary business figures of the Hypoport Group for the third quarter of 2026 and Q1-Q3 2026 were evaluated.

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On this basis the Management Board expects the following results for Q3/26 and Q1-Q3/26:

 

Group:

 

  • Gross profit: €70 million (Q3/25: €67 million) and €207 million (Q1-Q3/25: €197 million)

 

  • EBIT: €10.8 million (Q3/25: €7.6 million) and €30.1 million (Q1-Q3/25: €23.6 million)
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Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment:

 

  • Gross profit: €44 million (Q3/25: €41 million) and €129 million (Q1-Q3/25: €122 million)

 

  • EBIT: €12.1 million (Q3/25: €9.8 million) and €36.0 million (Q1-Q3/25: €32.8 million)

 

 

Financing Platforms segment:

 

  • Gross profit: €17 million (Q3/25: €18 million) and €51 million (Q1-Q3/25: €50 million)

 

  • EBIT: €1.2 million (Q3/25: €2.0 million) and €3.6 million (Q1-Q3/25: €3.8 million)

 

Insurance Platforms segment:

 

  • Gross profit: €8 million (Q3/25: €8 million) and €25 million (Q1-Q3/25: €24 million)

 

  • EBIT: €-0.1 million (Q3/25: €-0.1 million) and €1.1 million (Q1-Q3/25: €-0.4 million)

 


The Group’s positive performance in the first nine months was underpinned by the diverse range of business models across its three operating segments.

 

Hypoport will publish its final Q1-Q3 2026 results as planned on Monday, 9 November 2026.

 

 

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

 

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

 

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

 

 

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ



End of Inside Information

26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46
EQS News ID: 2422548

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2422548  26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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