EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in Q1/26

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in Q1/26



28-Apr-2026 / 18:43 CET/CEST

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Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport SE: Gross profit growth and significant increase in EBIT in Q1/26

Berlin, April 28, 2026: In today's board meeting, the preliminary business figures of the Hypoport Group for the first quarter of 2026 were evaluated.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

On this basis the Management Board expects the following results for Q1/26:

Group:

Gross profit: €71 million (Q1/25: €66 million)

EBIT: €12.1 million (Q1/25: €8.6 million)

Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment:

Gross profit: €43 million (Q1/25: €41 million)

EBIT: €13.7 million (Q1/25: €12.7 million)

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Financing Platforms segment:

Gross profit: €18 million (Q1/25: €16 million)

EBIT: €2.1 million (Q1/25: €0.5 million)

Insurance Platforms segment:

Gross profit: €9 million (Q1/25: €8 million)

EBIT: €0.6 million (Q1/25: €0.2 million)



The positive development of the Group was therefore driven by all three operating segments.

Hypoport will publish its final Q1/26 results as planned on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ