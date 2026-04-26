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EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Transport for NSW (Sydney, Australia) awarded the contract for the upgrade of the existing ticketing system to INIT

28.04.26 03:24 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Significant contracts
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Transport for NSW (Sydney, Australia) awarded the contract for the upgrade of the existing ticketing system to INIT

28-Apr-2026 / 03:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) in Australia awarded the contract for the upgrade of the ticketing systems for the Sydney Opal network to INIT PTY LTD (INIT), the Australian subsidiary of init innovation in traffic systems SE.

After a profound, confidential tender process undertaken by Transport for NSW, INIT was selected to deliver the Account Based Ticketing solution package for the Opal Next Gen project. The contract comprises an upgrade of the Opal ticketing system using the latest generation of central software and the newest electronic components.

TfNSW estimates the INIT contract value at around AUD 615 million for the design, installation and delivery of the ticketing system, as well as its operation over ten years.

About Transport for NSW

TfNSW is the central transport authority for New South Wales, Australia. It is responsible for setting the strategic direction for transport across the state. This supports the safe and seamless movement of people and goods by road, rail, and water, including buses, trains, metro, ferries, light rail, point-to-point vehicles, on-demand services, and local transport, as well as walking and cycling.

Public transport plays a vital role in enabling the state's approximately eight million residents to travel — an average of around two million trips are made on public transport in New South Wales every day.



Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com


End of Inside Information

28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2316166

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2316166  28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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