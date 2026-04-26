EQS-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Transport for NSW (Sydney, Australia) awarded the contract for the upgrade of the existing ticketing system to INIT
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Significant contracts
Werbung
Werbung
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) in Australia awarded the contract for the upgrade of the ticketing systems for the Sydney Opal network to INIT PTY LTD (INIT), the Australian subsidiary of init innovation in traffic systems SE.
After a profound, confidential tender process undertaken by Transport for NSW, INIT was selected to deliver the Account Based Ticketing solution package for the Opal Next Gen project. The contract comprises an upgrade of the Opal ticketing system using the latest generation of central software and the newest electronic components.
TfNSW estimates the INIT contract value at around AUD 615 million for the design, installation and delivery of the ticketing system, as well as its operation over ten years.
Werbung
Werbung
About Transport for NSW
TfNSW is the central transport authority for New South Wales, Australia. It is responsible for setting the strategic direction for transport across the state. This supports the safe and seamless movement of people and goods by road, rail, and water, including buses, trains, metro, ferries, light rail, point-to-point vehicles, on-demand services, and local transport, as well as walking and cycling.
Public transport plays a vital role in enabling the state's approximately eight million residents to travel — an average of around two million trips are made on public transport in New South Wales every day.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
End of Inside Information
Werbung
Werbung
28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2316166
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2316166 28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf init innovation in traffic systems
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf init innovation in traffic systems
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent