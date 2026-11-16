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EQS-Adhoc: Innok Robotics Group AG evaluates potential capital increase to finance further growth

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Innok Robotics Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Innok Robotics Group AG evaluates potential capital increase to finance further growth

16-Nov-2026 / 13:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

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Innok Robotics Group AG evaluates potential capital increase to finance further growth

Regenstauf, 16 November 2026 – Innok Robotics Group AG (“Innok Robotics”, ISIN: DE000A3EVV13)) is currently evaluating a cash capital increase utilizing its Authorized Capital 2026. ICF BANK AG has been mandated to assess and prepare the potential capital measure.

With the potential capital measure, Innok Robotics intends to strengthen its financial flexibility and support the continued execution of its growth strategy. The focus is particularly on scaling its operating business, expanding its international market presence, and further developing its proprietary technology platform for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), especially its INSPECTOS robots for inspection and surveillance applications involving unmanned systems in (critical) infrastructure.

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No decision has yet been made regarding whether to implement the capital increase or its potential structure, size and terms. These will depend, among other factors, on market conditions and the outcome of the ongoing assessment.

The Company will inform the capital market and the public of further developments in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

 

Media Contact:
Innok Robotics Group AG
Bahnweg 4, 93128 Regenstauf
Daniel Brandt (Head of Marketing & Communications)
Phone: +49 9402 4739147
Email: daniel.brandt@innok-robotics.de
Web: www.innok-robotics.de		 Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de

 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Innok Robotics Group AG
Bahnweg 4
93128 Regenstauf
Germany
Phone: +49 9402 47391-0
E-mail: info@innok-robotics.de
Internet: https://www.innok-robotics.de/
ISIN: DE000A3EVV13
WKN: A3EVV1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
LEI Code: 391200XAR9J8XKA2S009
EQS News ID: 2435678

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2435678  16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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