EQS-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG decided to launch a voluntary public share repurchase offer for up to 222,222 Shares
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EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
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JDC Group AG decided to launch a voluntary public share repurchase offer for up to 222,222 Shares
The Management Board of JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) (the “Company”) today decided, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to repurchase up to 222,222 no-par value bearer shares of the Company, each representing a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (the “Shares”), by way of a voluntary public share repurchase offer at an offer price of EUR 22.50 per share. The total volume of the share repurchase offer therefore amounts to up to approximately EUR 5 million. This corresponds to up to approximately 1.63% of the Company’s current share capital of EUR 13,668,461.00.
The offer price represents a premium of approximately 5,4% to the average closing prices of the Company’s shares in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last five trading days preceding the date on which the Management Board resolved to make the public purchase offer.
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By launching the public share repurchase offer, the Management Board is making use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on July 27, 2022 (the “Authorization”). All uses of the repurchased shares permitted under the Authorization may be considered.
The acceptance period will begin on April 22, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. (CEST) and is expected to end on May 6, 2026 at 12:00 midnight (CEST), subject to a possible extension or shortening. If more than 222,222 shares are tendered for repurchase within the scope of the offer, acceptances will be taken into account on a pro rata basis, i.e. according to the ratio of shares tendered (acceptance ratio).
Further details of the public share repurchase offer and its settlement will be set out in the offer document, which will be published from April 20, 2026 on the Company’s website at www.jdcgroup.de and in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) at https://www.bundesanzeiger.de. The results of the share repurchase offer will also be published on the Company’s website.
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Contact:
JDC Group AG
Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de
End of Inside Information
16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-09
|E-mail:
|info@jdcgroup.de
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9N37
|WKN:
|A0B9N3
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2309426
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2309426 16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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