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EQS-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG decided to launch a voluntary public share repurchase offer for up to 222,222 Shares

16.04.26 08:34 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG decided to launch a voluntary public share repurchase offer for up to 222,222 Shares

16-Apr-2026 / 08:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JDC Group AG decided to launch a voluntary public share repurchase offer for up to 222,222 Shares

The Management Board of JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) (the “Company”) today decided, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to repurchase up to 222,222 no-par value bearer shares of the Company, each representing a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (the “Shares”), by way of a voluntary public share repurchase offer at an offer price of EUR 22.50 per share. The total volume of the share repurchase offer therefore amounts to up to approximately EUR 5 million. This corresponds to up to approximately 1.63% of the Company’s current share capital of EUR 13,668,461.00.

The offer price represents a premium of approximately 5,4% to the average closing prices of the Company’s shares in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last five trading days preceding the date on which the Management Board resolved to make the public purchase offer.

By launching the public share repurchase offer, the Management Board is making use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on July 27, 2022 (the “Authorization”). All uses of the repurchased shares permitted under the Authorization may be considered.

The acceptance period will begin on April 22, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. (CEST) and is expected to end on May 6, 2026 at 12:00 midnight (CEST), subject to a possible extension or shortening. If more than 222,222 shares are tendered for repurchase within the scope of the offer, acceptances will be taken into account on a pro rata basis, i.e. according to the ratio of shares tendered (acceptance ratio).

Further details of the public share repurchase offer and its settlement will be set out in the offer document, which will be published from April 20, 2026 on the Company’s website at www.jdcgroup.de and in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) at https://www.bundesanzeiger.de. The results of the share repurchase offer will also be published on the Company’s website.

 


Contact:
JDC Group AG

Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de


End of Inside Information

16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 611 335322-00
Fax: +49 (0) 611 335322-09
E-mail: info@jdcgroup.de
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37
WKN: A0B9N3
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
EQS News ID: 2309426

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2309426  16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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