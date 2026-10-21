EQS-Adhoc: JENOPTIK Aktiengesellschaft: Jenoptik raises EBITDA margin guidance for fiscal year 2026 to approximately 22 percent, following a strong third quarter
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EQS-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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The Jenoptik Group saw strong demand in the OEM businesses in the first nine months of 2026, especially from the semiconductor equipment industry. Due to amongst other things a change in product mix the Group’s EBITDA margin improved to approximately 22 percent in the first nine months of 2026 compared with 17.5 percent in the prior year, based on preliminary figures. Therefore, the Executive Board now expects an EBITDA margin of around 22 percent also for the full fiscal year 2026 (previously 20 to 21 percent).
Revenue growth in the current year is anticipated by the Executive Board to be unchanged between 5 and 9 percent compared with the prior year.
The high order intake momentum continued in the third quarter, in particular in the semiconductor equipment business. Based on preliminary figures, the order intake of the Group came to 1.1 billion euros in the first nine months (prior year: 777.3 million euros). Group revenue amounted to more than 800 million euros (prior year 753.2 million euros) and EBITDA to almost 180 million euros (prior year: 131.8 million euros).
Jenoptik will publish its figures for the first nine months of the current year on November 10, 2026.
Contact:
Andreas Theisen
Head Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)3641-652291
End of Inside Information
21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK Aktiengesellschaft
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)364 165-2156
|Fax:
|+49 (0)364 165-2804
|E-mail:
|ir@jenoptik.com
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB601
|WKN:
|A2NB60
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900P34GDHGXK6VB37
|EQS News ID:
|2419620
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2419620 21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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