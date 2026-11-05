EQS-Adhoc: JOST Werke SE: JOST raises outlook for fiscal year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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JOST raises outlook for fiscal year 2026
Neu-Isenburg, November 5, 2026. The Executive Board of JOST Werke SE (“JOST”), one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of safety- and mission-critical systems for the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle industry, today resolved to raise the outlook for fiscal year 2026.
Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, JOST increased Group sales by 11.3% to €426.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €383.2 million). Growth was once again driven by all three regions and all three business lines and no longer contained any acquisition effects. Adjusted EBIT rose by 11.8% to €41.6 million (Q3 2025: €37.2 million), and the adjusted EBIT margin improved by 0.1 percentage points to 9.8% (Q3 2025: 9.7%).
Against the backdrop of business performance to date and taking into account the seasonal slowdown and the expected cost increases in the fourth quarter of 2026, the Executive Board has resolved to increase the outlook for the full year 2026 as follows:
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Group sales are expected to grow by 9% to 11% in fiscal year 2026 compared to the previous year (previous guidance: increase by a single-digit percentage; 2025: €1,534 million). The upgrade is based on the sales achieved to date as well as on further cross-selling synergies from the Hyva integration.
Adjusted EBIT is expected to increase by 11% to 14% compared to the previous year (previous guidance: increase by a mid- to high single-digit percentage; 2025: €145 million). This results in an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.5% to 9.9% (2025: 9.5%). The realization of further cost synergies is expected to partially offset the increasing burden from rising input costs in the fourth quarter of 2026 until the contractually agreed price adjustment clauses for passing on higher material costs take effect.
The final financial results for the third quarter of 2026 will be published together with the Group Interim Report for the third quarter of 2026 as planned on November 12, 2026. The virtual conference for analysts and investors will take place on the same day at 11:00 a.m. CET.
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Explanations of the key financial figures used are available in the JOST’s Annual Group Report 2025 (page 218) on the Company’s website at the following link: JOST Annual Group Report 2025
Contact:
JOST Werke SE
End of Inside Information
05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke SE
|Siemensstraße 2
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6102 2950
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6102 295-298
|E-mail:
|ir@jost-world.com
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
|ISIN:
|DE000JST4000
|WKN:
|JST400
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900G977BSS7DATK68
|EQS News ID:
|2429500
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2429500 05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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