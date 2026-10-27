EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG ADJUSTS GUIDANCE FOR THE 2026 FINANCIAL YEAR
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EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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KAP AG ADJUSTS GUIDANCE FOR THE 2026 FINANCIAL YEAR
Fulda, 27 October 2026 – The Management Board of KAP AG (“KAP”, WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408) today resolved, as part of the ongoing closing process for the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, to adjust the forecast for the 2026 financial year. The company now expects revenue in a range of EUR 220.0 million to EUR 240.0 million (previously: EUR 230.0 million to EUR 250.0 million) and normalised EBITDA in a range of EUR 14.5 million to EUR 17.5 million (previously: EUR 19.0 million to EUR 23.0 million).
The adjustment to the earnings forecast is primarily attributable to negative currency effects resulting from the significant appreciation of the Israeli shekel and the Hungarian forint against the euro. In addition, in the surface technologies segment, a major customer in the electric vehicle sector has, at short notice, withdrawn the call-offs expected for the remainder of the year at the Heiche US site in Jasper, USA. This development is a key factor contributing to the lower revenue expectations and, at the same time, is resulting in significant underutilisation of available capacity, which is weighing on the segment’s earnings performance
The Management Board
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End of Inside Information
27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900PL69Z32D8WH189
|EQS News ID:
|2423190
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2423190 27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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