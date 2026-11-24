EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG: DEMAND FROM TEMPUS CAPITAL GMBH TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
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EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Other
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KAP AG: DEMAND FROM TEMPUS CAPITAL GMBH TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Fulda, 24 November 2026 – Today, the Management Board of KAP AG ("KAP") received notice from shareholder Tempus Capital GmbH ("Tempus Capital") of its intention to demand the convening of an extraordinary general meeting pursuant to Section 122 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz).
The demand seeks the convening of an extraordinary general meeting at the earliest possible date with the following agenda:
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The Management Board will review the demand and, provided that the statutory requirements are met, will convene an extraordinary general meeting without undue delay. The date and agenda of the extraordinary general meeting, as well as the required information on the proposed candidates, will be published in accordance with statutory and regulatory requirements.
The Management Board
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End of Inside Information
24-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900PL69Z32D8WH189
|EQS News ID:
|2441544
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2441544 24-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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