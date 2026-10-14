EQS-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2026 and defers expected timing of mid-term targets beyond 2027

EQS-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter

KION GROUP AG: KION adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2026 and defers expected timing of mid-term targets beyond 2027



14-Oct-2026 / 10:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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Keyword(s): Outlook/Quarterly financials



KION GROUP AG

Thea-Rasche-Straße 8

60549 Frankfurt am Main

ISIN DE000KGX8881



KION GROUP AG: KION adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2026 and defers expected timing of mid-term targets beyond 2027



Frankfurt/Main, October 14, 2026



For the third quarter of 2026, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG expects, on the basis of the preliminary results at the level of KION Group, revenue to be approximately € 2,835 million, in line with market expectations, and adjusted EBIT of approximately € 203 million, which is below market expectations (Vara Research consensus as of October 14, 2026: € 211 million). Free cash flow is expected to be slightly below market expectations at approximately € 100 million (Vara Research consensus as of October 14, 2026: € 106 million).



In the Industrial Trucks & Services segment (ITS), revenue is expected to be approximately € 1,955 million, in line with market expectations, and adjusted EBIT to amount to approximately € 163 million, which is below market expectations (Vara Research consensus as of October 14, 2026: € 175 million).



In the Intelligent Automation Solutions segment (IAS), revenue is expected to be approximately € 890 million and adjusted EBIT to be approximately € 66 million, both in line with market expectations.



Based on the preliminary results of the third quarter 2026, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG has today reduced the current outlook for fiscal year 2026 as shown below. The adjustments are mostly due to the order intake in the ITS segment for the third quarter which did not materialize as expected.

KION Group Industrial Trucks & Services Intelligent Automation Solutions in € million Outlook

October 2026 Outlook

July 2026 Outlook

October 2026 Outlook

July 2026 Outlook

October 2026 Outlook

July 2026 Revenue1 11,450–11,750 11,525–12,025 8,100–8,300 8,200–8,500 3,350–3,450 3,325–3,525 Adjusted EBIT1 815–875 880–980 690–740 765–835 230–250 230–270 Free

cash flow2 400-–500 420–540 – – – – ROCE 7.8%–8.4% 8.4%–9.4% – – – –

1 Disclosures for the ITS and IAS segments also include intra-group cross-segment revenue and effects on EBIT.

2 The outlook 2026 was prepared in accordance with the definition of the key performance indicator free cash flow applicable from the 2026 fiscal year onward.



In light of the revised outlook for fiscal year 2026 and the prevailing market conditions, KION now expects to achieve the mid-term targets of a double-digit adjusted EBIT-margin on group level and both operational segments later than 2027.



All financial figures stated are preliminary. The report of KION GROUP AG for the third quarter of 2026 will be published as planned on October, 29, 2026.



Explanations and reconciliations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2025 of KION GROUP AG (available at



Disclosing persons:



Markus Georgi

Senior Vice President Investor Relations & KION Group Communications

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 414

markus.georgi@kiongroup.com



Raj Junginger

Director Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 942

raj.junginger@kiongroup.com 1 Disclosures for the ITS and IAS segments also include intra-group cross-segment revenue and effects on EBIT.2 The outlook 2026 was prepared in accordance with the definition of the key performance indicator free cash flow applicable from the 2026 fiscal year onward.In light of the revised outlook for fiscal year 2026 and the prevailing market conditions, KION now expects to achieve the mid-term targets of a double-digit adjusted EBIT-margin on group level and both operational segments later than 2027.All financial figures stated are preliminary. The report of KION GROUP AG for the third quarter of 2026 will be published as planned on October, 29, 2026.Explanations and reconciliations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2025 of KION GROUP AG (available at https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/ ), in particular on pages 39 et seq.Markus GeorgiSenior Vice President Investor Relations & KION Group CommunicationsPhone +49 (0)69 201 107 414Raj JungingerDirector Investor RelationsPhone +49 (0)69 201 107 942



End of Inside Information

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