EQS-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: With an overall strong Q3/26 Rail Division Order Intake below expectations | Revenue and FCF expected at upper end of guidance ranges
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
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Knorr-Bremse publishes financial figures for the third quarter of 2026: With an overall strong Q3/26 Rail Division Order Intake below expectations | Revenue and FCF expected at upper end of guidance ranges
Munich, October 28th, 2026
Knorr-Bremse AG expects revenue and Free Cashflow at the upper end of respective guidance ranges and expects the following financial results for the Group for the reporting period from July to September 2026 (Q3/26):
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The Q3/26 financial figures are partly above and partly below analysts’ expectations as summarized in the Vara Research consensus for Q3/26 dated October 13th, 2026.
The Rail Division order intake, which generally fluctuates during the year due to project driven business, amounted to EUR 1.05 billion in the third quarter and was approximately EUR 130 million below the current Vara Consensus expectation of EUR 1.18 billion. This development is primarily attributable to the postponement of customer orders totaling around EUR 80 million, which Knorr-Bremse expects to be awarded within the next six months, as well as a project in Europe that Knorr-Bremse did not actively pursue for profitability reasons. For the fourth quarter of 2026, Knorr-Bremse expects a partial catch up and again expects a Rail division order intake of approximately EUR 1.2 billion.
For full-year 2026, Knorr-Bremse confirms its revenue guidance of EUR 8.1 billion to EUR 8.3 billion, an operating EBIT margin of 14.0% to 14.5%, and a Free Cashflow of EUR 750 million to EUR 850 million. The company expects both revenue and Free Cashflow to be at the upper end of the respective ranges.
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The full quarterly statement including all financial figures will be published as scheduled on October 29th, 2026.
Important Information
This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, views and forecasts regarding the future development of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” or “should,” and comparable expressions. Such statements are based on the current views, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. All forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this ad hoc announcement. Knorr-Bremse undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements.
End of Inside Information
28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|Moosacher Strasse 80
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 3547 0
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com
|Internet:
|ir.knorr-bremse.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KBX1006
|WKN:
|KBX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52
|EQS News ID:
|2424114
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2424114 28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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