EQS-Adhoc: Kontron AG: ADHOC Kontron AG  / Potential Public Takeover Bid by Ennoconn Corporation

|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Kontron AG: ADHOC Kontron AG / Potential Public Takeover Bid by Ennoconn Corporation
06-May-2026 / 20:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- Kontron has been informed by its largest shareholder, Ennoconn Corporation, that Ennoconn's board of directors has today authorised Ennoconn to cross the 30% shareholding threshold in Kontron (excluding treasury shares) and thereby trigger a mandatory takeover offer obligation. This authorisation was granted in part in light of Kontron's ongoing Share Buyback Programme I 2026, which is moving Ennoconn closer to the 30% threshold.
- Based on the information received, Ennoconn is currently giving serious consideration to crossing the 30% threshold, whether passively because of Kontron's ongoing share buyback or actively through the purchase of additional shares. In case of triggering a mandatory takeover offer obligation, Ennoconn contemplates offering a price of EUR 23.50 per share in the mandatory takeover offer.
- Kontron will evaluate and comment on a potential mandatory takeover offer, especially the offer price, as required by law.
- In compliance with the legal obligation to not impede a potential mandatory offer, Kontron will adjust the price cap under its pending Share Buyback Programme I 2026 from EUR 24 to EUR 23.50.
End of Inside Information
06-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|
|Industriezeile 35
|
|4020 Linz
|
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (732) 7664 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@kontron.com
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A0E9W5
|WKN:
|A0X9EJ
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2322752
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2322752 06-May-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Kontron
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Kontron
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegenWerbung