EQS-Adhoc: Kontron AG: ADHOC Kontron AG  / Potential Public Takeover Bid by Ennoconn Corporation

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer

Kontron AG: ADHOC Kontron AG / Potential Public Takeover Bid by Ennoconn Corporation



06-May-2026 / 20:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Kontron has been informed by its largest shareholder, Ennoconn Corporation, that Ennoconn's board of directors has today authorised Ennoconn to cross the 30% shareholding threshold in Kontron (excluding treasury shares) and thereby trigger a mandatory takeover offer obligation. This authorisation was granted in part in light of Kontron's ongoing Share Buyback Programme I 2026, which is moving Ennoconn closer to the 30% threshold.

Based on the information received, Ennoconn is currently giving serious consideration to crossing the 30% threshold, whether passively because of Kontron's ongoing share buyback or actively through the purchase of additional shares. In case of triggering a mandatory takeover offer obligation, Ennoconn contemplates offering a price of EUR 23.50 per share in the mandatory takeover offer.

Kontron will evaluate and comment on a potential mandatory takeover offer, especially the offer price, as required by law.

In compliance with the legal obligation to not impede a potential mandatory offer, Kontron will adjust the price cap under its pending Share Buyback Programme I 2026 from EUR 24 to EUR 23.50.



End of Inside Information

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