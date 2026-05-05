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EQS-Adhoc: Kontron AG: ADHOC Kontron AG  / Potential Public Takeover Bid by Ennoconn Corporation

06.05.26 20:32 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Kontron AG: ADHOC Kontron AG  / Potential Public Takeover Bid by Ennoconn Corporation

06-May-2026 / 20:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Kontron has been informed by its largest shareholder, Ennoconn Corporation, that Ennoconn's board of directors has today authorised Ennoconn to cross the 30% shareholding threshold in Kontron (excluding treasury shares) and thereby trigger a mandatory takeover offer obligation. This authorisation was granted in part in light of Kontron's ongoing Share Buyback Programme I 2026, which is moving Ennoconn closer to the 30% threshold.
  • Based on the information received, Ennoconn is currently giving serious consideration to crossing the 30% threshold, whether passively because of Kontron's ongoing share buyback or actively through the purchase of additional shares. In case of triggering a mandatory takeover offer obligation, Ennoconn contemplates offering a price of EUR 23.50 per share in the mandatory takeover offer.
  • Kontron will evaluate and comment on a potential mandatory takeover offer, especially the offer price, as required by law.
  • In compliance with the legal obligation to not impede a potential mandatory offer, Kontron will adjust the price cap under its pending Share Buyback Programme I 2026 from EUR 24 to EUR 23.50.


End of Inside Information

06-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0
E-mail: ir@kontron.com
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
WKN: A0X9EJ
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2322752

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2322752  06-May-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Kontron

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Kontron

DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
26.03.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
26.03.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.03.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.01.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.03.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
26.03.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
26.03.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.03.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.01.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.03.2022S&T HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.05.2019S&T HoldWarburg Research
05.04.2019S&T HoldWarburg Research
12.11.2018S&T HoldWarburg Research
09.11.2018S&T HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.07.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.05.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.04.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.04.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
20.03.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kontron nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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