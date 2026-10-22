EQS-Adhoc: Krones Aktiengesellschaft: Krones adjusts its revenue growth forecast for fiscal year 2026 and medium-term targets for 2028

EQS-Ad-hoc: KRONES Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Forecast / Other

Krones Aktiengesellschaft: Krones adjusts its revenue growth forecast for fiscal year 2026 and medium-term targets for 2028



22-Oct-2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST

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Werbung Based on the preliminary results of the first nine months as well as the current planning for the fourth quarter 2026, the Executive Board of Krones AG has today reduced the revenue growth forecast for fiscal year 2026, adjusted for currency translation effects, and has adjusted the medium-term targets for 2028. However, the Executive Board is maintaining its targets for the EBITDA margin (10.7% to 11.1%) and ROCE (19% to 20%) for the full year 2026.

Based on preliminary figures, Krones generated revenue of around €4,100 million in the first nine months. Adjusted for currency translation effects, revenue amounted to approximately €4,140 million. This figure includes a negative impact on revenue of approximately €20 million resulting from refunded US tariffs. Revenue adjusted for currency translation effects rose by 0.8 % in the first three quarters compared with the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first nine months are expected to be €453 million. This includes a positive impact on earnings of approximately €10 million from the refund of US tariffs. The EBITDA margin, adjusted for this effect, is expected to be 10.8% after the first three quarters.

In line with current plans for the fourth quarter of 2026, the company is revising its forecast for full-year revenue growth, adjusted for currency translation effects, to between 1% and 2% (former outlook: 3% - 5%). The reasons for this are unfavorable developments in the markets relevant to Krones. These were triggered by challenging geopolitical conditions and the resulting cost increases for Krones' customers, as well as ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Overall, this will affect Krones revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2026.

As a result of the revised forecast for revenue growth for the financial year 2026, adjusted for currency translation effects, and the continuing challenging macroeconomic environment, the Executive Board is adjusting its medium-term revenue forecast for 2028 accordingly. For the financial year 2028, the Executive Board now expects revenue of between €6.0 bn and €6.2 bn (former outlook: around €7 bn). The medium-term target of 2028 for the EBITDA margin is specified as 11% to 12% (former outlook: 11% - 13%). The Executive Board confirms the medium-term target 2028 for ROCE of more than 20%.

All financial figures stated are preliminary. The statement of Krones AG for the third quarter of 2026 will be published as planned on November 6, 2026.

Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2025 of Krones AG (available at https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2025_Konzern_e.pdf), in particular on page 66.



Contact:

Olaf Scholz

Head of Group Investor Relations and Treasury

Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169

E-Mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com





End of Inside Information

22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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