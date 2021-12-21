  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den chancenreichen US-Immobilienmarkt. Mit dem aktuellen Fonds der US Treuhand. Jetzt informieren! -w-
21.12.2021 17:44

EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr Appoints Sean Cromie as New EVP Americas

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Landis+Gyr Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Landis+Gyr Appoints Sean Cromie as New EVP Americas

21-Dec-2021 / 17:44 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cham, Switzerland - December 21st, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) today appointed Sean Cromie as Executive Vice President and Head of Americas and a member of the Group Executive Management, effective January 1st, 2022. His predecessor, Prasanna Venkatesan, will assume the position of Executive Vice President Strategy.

Sean Cromie joined Landis+Gyr in June 2020 as Executive Vice President Operations and Supply Chain Management and has been instrumental in streamlining Landis+Gyr's operations and stabilizing the Company's supply chain during the time of global component shortages.

Prior to joining Landis+Gyr, Sean Cromie, an Irish and US citizen, held various positions in Europe and the US as President, General Manager, Managing Director and Business Unit Manager in the automotive supply and aircraft interiors equipment & services industries. He is an experienced global leader with strong customer focus, operational experience and organizational acumen, skills that will be driving success in his new position as Head of Americas. Further, Mr. Cromie holds a Bachelor of Combined Sciences from Ulster University, Northern Ireland.

Prasanna Venkatesan, current Executive Vice President and Head of Americas, will be appointed Executive Vice President Strategy. In this role, Prasanna Venkatesan will continue his excellent collaboration with the Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors to define and drive the Company's business strategy and position the Company for profitable growth, organically and inorganically.

'Prasanna has been instrumental in shaping the Americas region and, on behalf of all of us at Landis+Gyr, I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication over the past seven years. As demonstrated by our recent landmark wins, Prasanna has a unique knowledge of the industry and our customer base which will perfectly position him to drive our strategic initiatives and transformation to the next level', said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr Group AG.

'At the same time, we are very pleased to announce Sean's appointment as Head of Americas and I look forward to working closely with him on driving continued success in our Americas region. As a trusted member of Landis+Gyr's leadership team, Sean will successfully shape the future of our Americas segment and ensure that we deliver on our customer commitments, while enabling our customers with leading-edge innovation to manage energy better.'

About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs around 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Contact Media 
Melissa van Anraad 
Head of PR
Phone +41 41 935 6398 
Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com

Eva Borowski 
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Phone +41 41 935 6396 
Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Contact Investors 
Christian Waelti 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone +41 41 935 6331 
Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Landis+Gyr Group AG
Alte Steinhauserstrasse 18
6330 Cham
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@landisgyr.com
Internet: www.landisgyr.com
ISIN: CH0371153492
Valor: 37115349
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1260850

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1260850  21-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260850&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Landis+Gyr (Landis Gyr)

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17:44 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr ernennt Sean Cromie zum neuen EVP Americas (EQS Group)
20.12.21
EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr veräussert Beteiligung an Intellihub Joint Venture (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Landis+Gyr (Landis Gyr) News
RSS Feed
Landis+Gyr (Landis Gyr) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Landis+Gyr (Landis Gyr)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Landis+Gyr (Landis Gyr) News

20.12.21EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr veräussert Beteiligung an Intellihub Joint Venture
20.12.21EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr divests stake in Intellihub joint venture
Weitere Landis+Gyr (Landis Gyr) News
Werbung

Trading-News

General Motors: Baldige Erholung? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Omikron bremst Carnival aus
Vontobel: ThyssenKrupp  Der lange Weg zurück
Bären zeigen ihre Krallen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETHENEA: Aktien bekommen 2022 weiter Rückenwind
Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Um jeden Preis
S&T mit massiven Kurseinbruch
Ein Meister der Rendite
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Landis+Gyr (Landis Gyr)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Landis+Gyr (Landis Gyr) Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Profiteure der Neujahrs-Vorsätze und Lockdown-Gewinner
Verlassen Sie den Planeten nie ohne  wie das Schweizer Taschenmesser Ruhm erlangte
Lindner schlägt Joachim Nagel als neuen Bundesbankpräsidenten vor
Weihnachten 2021  tolle Angebote zum Verschenken und selbst behalten
Ende des Tech-Booms? Diese Aktien verkaufen jetzt die Insider

News von

DAX bricht ein: Furcht vor Lockdowns zwingt Europas Börsen in die Knie
Valneva-Aktie: Lauer Booster - Unsere Einschätzung zum Papier
VW-Aktie bricht ein: Wie tief das Papier fallen kann
Ausblick 2022: Börsenampel steht auf Grün - Wo Experten Chancen fürs kommende Jahr sehen
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit RWE, Deutsche Telekom, Infineon, Daimler, Amazon und Kaisa

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt deutlich fester -- Deutsche Wohnen-CEO geht zum Jahresende -- Qatar Airways verklagt Airbus -- Türkei stemmt sich gegen Lira-Verfall -- Nike im Fokus

S IMMO eröffnet Übernahmerennen um IMMOFINANZ. AT&T verkauft digitale Werbetechnik-Plattform Xandr an Microsoft. JPMorgan hebt Ziel nach gutem Quartalsbericht für Micron. EU genehmigt Microsoft Übernahme von Nuance ohne Auflagen. ArcelorMittal: Umweltschonend produzieren kostet über eine Milliarde. McDonald's verkauft Digital-Startup an MasterCard.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Studie: In diesen deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am niedrigsten
Welche Städte haben die geringsten Nebenkosten?
Die toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen