EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky to retire at the end of January 2027
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EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
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LION E-Mobility AG: CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky to retire at the end of January 2027
Zug, 22 October 2026 – Dr. Joachim Damasky, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270), will retire in agreement with the Board of Directors with effect from the end of 31 January 2027. He will step down from the Board of Directors with effect from the same date. Until then, Dr. Damasky will remain in office to ensure an orderly transition and will continue to be available to LION as an adviser thereafter. Going forward, the operational business will be managed by a new Managing Director of the German subsidiaries LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH, who will be announced shortly.
Responsible for the release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
Ian Mukherjee, Chairman of the Board
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:
Kirchhoff Consult
lion@kirchhoff.de
ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com
End of Inside Information
22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Chamerstrasse 172
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 41 749 40 75
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.com
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0560888270
|WKN:
|A2QH97
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200APPWFDYDGV1M54
|EQS News ID:
|2419918
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2419918 22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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