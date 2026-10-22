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EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky to retire at the end of January 2027

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EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
LION E-Mobility AG: CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky to retire at the end of January 2027

22-Oct-2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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LION E-Mobility AG: CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky to retire at the end of January 2027

Zug, 22 October 2026 – Dr. Joachim Damasky, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270), will retire in agreement with the Board of Directors with effect from the end of 31 January 2027. He will step down from the Board of Directors with effect from the same date. Until then, Dr. Damasky will remain in office to ensure an orderly transition and will continue to be available to LION as an adviser thereafter. Going forward, the operational business will be managed by a new Managing Director of the German subsidiaries LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH, who will be announced shortly.
Responsible for the release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
Ian Mukherjee, Chairman of the Board
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:
Kirchhoff Consult
lion@kirchhoff.de
ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com


End of Inside Information

22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Chamerstrasse 172
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 41 749 40 75
E-mail: info@lionemobility.com
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200APPWFDYDGV1M54
EQS News ID: 2419918

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2419918  22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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