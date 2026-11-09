EQS-Adhoc: Lion E-Mobility publishes preliminary 9M 2026 figures and adjusts guidance
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EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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Lion E-Mobility publishes preliminary 9M 2026 figures and adjusts guidance
Zug, 9 November, 2026 - According to preliminary, unaudited figures LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), generated revenue of EUR 15.4 million in the first nine months of the financial year 2026. Revenue in the third quarter amounted to EUR 8.5 million. Revenue development has therefore remained below the Company’s expectations. This is mainly attributable to delayed delivery call-offs by mobility customers, longer delivery times for BESS components and transport delays in the supply chain caused by the geopolitical situation. LION expects that substantial orders will be delayed to 2027. Based on the revenue achieved so far and the current order situation, the Management Board expects revenue of 20 to 25 million EUR for the full financial year 2026 (previously: over EUR 35 million). For full year, LION still expects a positive EBITDA (previously: strongly positive EBITDA).
The Company will publish its full figures for the first nine months of 2026 on 11 November.
Responsible for the release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:
Kirchhoff Consult
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End of Inside Information
09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Chamerstrasse 172
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 41 749 40 75
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.com
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0560888270
|WKN:
|A2QH97
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200APPWFDYDGV1M54
|EQS News ID:
|2431216
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2431216 09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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