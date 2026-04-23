EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Change to the shareholding structure
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Other
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Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
- ISIN DE000519990 –
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft: Change to the shareholding structure
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Munich, May 29, 2026 – Ludwig Beck AG has been informed today that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Christian Greiner, and the shareholder INTRO-Verwaltungs GmbH have today sold and transferred their shares in Ludwig Beck AG to Mr. Alfons Doblinger. Sale and transfer of the shares is subject to the condition precedent of clearance by the cartel authorities. Mr. Christian Greiner has, to date, held a total stake of approximately 26.3 % of the company's share capital, both directly and through Christian Rudolf Greiner Verwaltungs GmbH, which he owns, and INTRO-Verwaltungs GmbH has held a stake of approximately 25.2 %. As a result of the acquisition, Mr. Alfons Doblinger will become the majority shareholder of the company and, after clearance from the cartel authorities, will hold, directly and indirectly, a total of approximately 77 % of the company's share capital and voting rights.
Investor Relations:
End of Inside Information
29-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
|Marienplatz 11
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
|E-mail:
|info@ludwigbeck.de
|Internet:
|www.ludwigbeck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005199905
|WKN:
|519990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2336204
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2336204 29-May-2026 CET/CEST
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