EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Change to the shareholding structure

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Other

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Change to the shareholding structure



29-May-2026 / 19:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Wer­bung Wer­bung Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG - ISIN DE000519990 – Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft: Change to the shareholding structure Wer­bung Wer­bung Munich, May 29, 2026 – Ludwig Beck AG has been informed today that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Christian Greiner, and the shareholder INTRO-Verwaltungs GmbH have today sold and transferred their shares in Ludwig Beck AG to Mr. Alfons Doblinger. Sale and transfer of the shares is subject to the condition precedent of clearance by the cartel authorities. Mr. Christian Greiner has, to date, held a total stake of approximately 26.3 % of the company's share capital, both directly and through Christian Rudolf Greiner Verwaltungs GmbH, which he owns, and INTRO-Verwaltungs GmbH has held a stake of approximately 25.2 %. As a result of the acquisition, Mr. Alfons Doblinger will become the majority shareholder of the company and, after clearance from the cartel authorities, will hold, directly and indirectly, a total of approximately 77 % of the company's share capital and voting rights. Investor Relations:

LUDWIG BECK AG

A. Deubel

t: +49 89 23691-745

ir@ludwigbeck.de



End of Inside Information

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