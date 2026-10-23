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EQS-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re reports quarterly net profit of €1.7bn and raises full-year guidance

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Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)
555.00 EUR -0.80 EUR -0.14 %
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re reports quarterly net profit of €1.7bn and raises full-year guidance

23-Oct-2026 / 12:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Munich Re recorded a preliminary net profit of approx. €1.7bn in the third quarter of 2026, delivering another quarter of strong financial performance and exceeding the analysts' consensus estimate of €1.479bn*. The result was driven by a very pleasing operating performance across all business segments, major losses below average expectations in P&C reinsurance, and a strong investment result in reinsurance.

Subject to major-loss developments during the remainder of the year, Munich Re intends to continue strengthening its balance sheet where appropriate in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, following a net result of €5.7bn for the first nine months of the year, Munich Re is raising its 2026 net profit guidance from €6.3bn to €6.6bn.

Munich Re will report its final Q3 2026 results on 12 November 2026, as scheduled.

* Mean value derived from the estimates of 13 financial analysts.

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Contact:

Dr. Stefan Gehring
General Counsel & Group Compliance Officer


End of Inside Information

23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Phone: +49(0) 89 3891-0
Fax: +49(0) 89 399 056
E-mail: shareholder@munichre.com
Internet: www.munichre.com
ISIN: DE0008430026
WKN: 843002
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Milan
LEI Code: 529900MUF4C20K50JS49
EQS News ID: 2421264

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2421264  23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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