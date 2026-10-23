EQS-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re reports quarterly net profit of €1.7bn and raises full-year guidance
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
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Munich Re recorded a preliminary net profit of approx. €1.7bn in the third quarter of 2026, delivering another quarter of strong financial performance and exceeding the analysts' consensus estimate of €1.479bn*. The result was driven by a very pleasing operating performance across all business segments, major losses below average expectations in P&C reinsurance, and a strong investment result in reinsurance.
Subject to major-loss developments during the remainder of the year, Munich Re intends to continue strengthening its balance sheet where appropriate in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, following a net result of €5.7bn for the first nine months of the year, Munich Re is raising its 2026 net profit guidance from €6.3bn to €6.6bn.
Munich Re will report its final Q3 2026 results on 12 November 2026, as scheduled.
* Mean value derived from the estimates of 13 financial analysts.
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Dr. Stefan Gehring
General Counsel & Group Compliance Officer
End of Inside Information
23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Königinstraße 107
|80802 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0) 89 3891-0
|Fax:
|+49(0) 89 399 056
|E-mail:
|shareholder@munichre.com
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008430026
|WKN:
|843002
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Milan
|LEI Code:
|529900MUF4C20K50JS49
|EQS News ID:
|2421264
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2421264 23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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