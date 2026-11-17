EQS-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG plans move to the Prime Standard in 2027 and raises EBIT margin target for its Beauty segment to at least 25%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Forecast / Other
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Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
M1 Kliniken AG plans move to the Prime Standard in 2027 and raises EBIT margin target for its Beauty segment to at least 25%
Berlin, 17 November 2026 – The Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) resolved this evening, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to prepare the transfer of the listing of the Company’s shares from the Open Market (Basic Board) to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Admission is planned for 2027 and is subject to the admission requirements being met.
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The Management Board has also raised its target for a sustainable EBIT margin in the Beauty segment by 2029 from at least 20% to at least 25%. The segment’s revenue target of EUR 200 million to EUR 300 million by 2029 remains unchanged.
Contact:
Attila Strauss, Katharina Zimmnau, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
End of Inside Information
17-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|M1 Kliniken AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
|E-mail:
|ir@m1-kliniken.de
|Internet:
|https://www.m1-kliniken.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0STSQ8
|WKN:
|A0STSQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900W697S31A26WT02
|EQS News ID:
|2437226
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2437226 17-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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