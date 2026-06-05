EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: CEO Resigns; Interim CEO Appointed
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalentscheidungen / Vorstand
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Luxembourg, 7 June 2026 - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marley Spoon Group SE, Daniel Raab, has stepped down from his position by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of 8 June 2026.
The Supervisory Board has resolved to appoint Dr. Daniel Koch as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE with effect from 9 June 2026. The Supervisory Board of Marley Spoon SE has likewise resolved to appoint Dr. Daniel Koch as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Marley Spoon SE with effect from 9 June 2026.
The Supervisory Board thanks Daniel Raab for his service and contribution to the company. The Supervisory Board has initiated a structured process to identify a permanent successor.
Kontakt:
Peter Lorenz, General Counsel
peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com
Ende der Insiderinformation
07.06.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Marley Spoon Group SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-Mail:
|ir@marleyspoon.com
|Internet:
|www.marleyspoongroup.com
|ISIN:
|LU2380748603, LU2380748785
|WKN:
|A3C81B
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in München, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2340934
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
|
2340934 07.06.2026 CET/CEST
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